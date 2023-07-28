Nigeria: FIFA Women's World Cup - Oshoala's Goal, Post-Match Interview Trending

Oshoala declares Nigeria as the best country in the world as she promises to fight for her teammates and to fight for the Falcons badge

Eight years after suffering a defeat to Australia at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada, the Nigerian Super Falcons secured their revenge against the Matildas at the latter's home stadium last Thursday.

The thrilling match ended 3-2 in Nigeria's favour, allowing them to take the top spot in Group B with four points, displacing Canada.

Asisat Oshoala, who played a crucial role as a super substitute in the game, expressed her delight in proving her worth once again for her country after the exciting comeback win over the Matildas.

Recall that Oshoala played during the 2-0 defeat to Australia eight years ago, but her 72nd-minute strike in Thursday's game turned out to be Nigeria's winning goal and the team's first victory in six consecutive World Cup games.

The Barcelona Femeni forward spoke during the post-match interview and gave kudos to her teammates for their contribution to the morale-boosting win.

"I am going to give kudos to my teammates. Everyone went out there to play their hearts out. Nobody knows what this team is made of. We only have to come to the field to show the kind of heart we have."

She added that what matters most is the result, which supersedes her personal interest.

"Like I said earlier, this team has a lot to offer, and everyone in the world has seen that today. Sometimes we are gonna make team decisions, and to be honest with you, I wasn't feeling too well, but I'm not a selfish person, and this is what we have to look out for in players in the World Cup.

"If someone isn't 100%, other people can step up, and as you can see, they all stepped up today. It doesn't matter for me where I am starting from, but what's most important is the team result."

Oshoala continues to trend on Twitter and other social media platforms.

But while the game ended about some hours ago, Oshoala's heroics, which saw her set a new African record by becoming the first player to score in three World Cups, continues to be the talking point on social media and on the streets.

At the time this report was filed, her name had more than 80,000 mentions with different captions like 'Agba Baller' and a conclusion to her post-match interview, where she stated, "Nigeria is the best country in the world".

"Like I have always said, each tournament, I want to make sure I fight for my teammates, fight for this badge. This is the best country in the world."