Nigeria: Workers At Nigerian University Protest After Four Years Without Salaries

28 July 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The students I taught from year one have all graduated. What is our crime?"

Some staff members of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, Anambra State, on Thursday staged a peaceful protest over non-payment of their four years salaries.

The protesters lamented that since they got their employment letters in 2019, they had yet to be captured in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the group displayed placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions were: "Federal Government, do come to our rescue", 'It's been 4 years of employment with NAU without pay" and "Senate and House of Reps, our case needs urgent attention".

Others read: "We are dying of hunger and depression", "We are now Debtors', "Presidency and Head of Service, save our souls".

Addressing reporters, the group's spokesperson, Echezonam Ibezi, said he could not understand why they were yet to get their salaries after going through the processes of employment.

"Since 1 January, 2019, when we got our employment letters and resumed work, we have not been paid a dime till today. The school management said we have to be captured in IPPIS.

"At some point, about 120 persons were sent text messages to go to Enugu for IPPIS capturing and after that, the remaining 1,311 persons were yet to be captured.

"They keep saying they are working on it, but this is four years running, nothing has been done, no salaries.

"We come to work regularly, the students I taught from year one have all graduated. What is our crime? We are suffering, many of us cannot afford to pay our rents and pay other bills.

"We are holding this protest to call the attention of the National Assembly, the HOS and Nigerians, to our plights. The Federal government should come to our rescue," he said.

Responding, Joseph Ikechebelu, the deputy vice-chancellor, Administration, NAU, thanked the protesting staff for being civil.

He said the management was working to resolve the problem and assured them that their concerns would be considered.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.