South Africa: Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit Officers to Spend Weekend in Custody While Bail Application Continues

27 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit members caught on camera assaulting motorists alongside a Johannesburg highway will spend the weekend in custody after their bail application was postponed to Tuesday, 1 August 2023, at Randburg Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Here's what we know so far.

On Thursday, 27 July, eight members of the VIP protection unit attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile appeared in the Randburg Magistrates' Court to continue their bail hearing. However, magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi could not pass judgment and postponed the matter until Tuesday, 1 August.

This comes after the eight accused - Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamaseni Mkhize, Lesiba Aggrie Ramabu and Moses Fhatuwani - made their first court appearance on Monday, 22 days after a motorist caught them on camera assaulting four military trainees on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

They handed themselves over to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Sunday afternoon. They face 12 charges that include malicious damage to property, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, pointing a firearm, reckless or negligent driving and an attempt to defeat or obstruct the administration of justice.

This week in court, one of the accused claimed they were protecting "South Africa's second [most] important citizen" and that the video wasn't a true reflection of the events that day, as it had not captured everything that occurred.

Another accused claimed the victims were drunk and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.