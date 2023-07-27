South Africa: Mashatile's VIP Protection Unit Members in Highway Assault Case Must Remove Masks - Magistrate

27 July 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Michelle Banda

It's been more than three weeks since members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's VIP protection unit were captured on video punching and kicking the four occupants of a car. While the officers' bail application continues, questions remain over Mashatile's whereabouts during the incident.

On Wednesday, the eight VIP protection unit members from Deputy President Paul Mashatile's security team who are accused of assaulting four men on a Joburg highway appeared in the Randburg Magistrates' Court for the second time this week to continue their bail applications.

The accused have argued that none of the four victims has positively identified them and magistrate Hlengiwe Mkhabisi expressed concern that the complainants had not identified the roles of the accused, indicating that an identification parade had not been conducted.

On Wednesday, Mkhabisi said that when the accused return on Thursday, 27 July, the matter of identifying who is who in the video will be dealt with first. This means the accused will have to take off the masks they've been wearing throughout the hearings, although members of the news media will not be allowed in the courtroom at the time.

The eight SAPS members were part of the security team that allegedly forced a Polo Vivo off a Joburg highway on 2 July and then smashed the back windscreen of the car before assaulting the occupants, four military trainees.

The eight accused are Shadrack Molekatlane Kojana, Johannes Matome Mampuru, Posmo Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.