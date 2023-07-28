Angola: President, Ex-São Tomé Premier Discuss Development

27 July 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço and former Prime Minister of São Tome and Principe Jorge Bom Jesus Thursday in Luanda analysed the political, economic and social development of both countries.

At the end of audience, Jorge Bom Jesus, who is a member of the São Toméan National Assembly, praised the two countries relations of cooperation, stating that this is the reason why they hold regular consultations to exchange ideas.

"The two countries have several ties and a history forged since the time of the struggle for liberation for their respective independences. So we are looking for new ways to develop the process," he said.

Jorge Bom Jesus, 61, was Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe from 2018 to 2022.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe formalised cooperation in February 1978, through the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation, and the Bilateral Joint Commission created in January 1980. AFL/SC/ADR/DAN/NIC

