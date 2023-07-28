Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom Will Expand 5g and Other Networks, Says CEO

Addis Ababa, — Ethio telecom announced that it will undertake 5G network expansion and also strengthen other telecom network expansions as well as service quality assurance activities to meet the growing demand of data users by the end of the Ethiopian fiscal year.

Accordingly, the total mobile service capacity will be 92 million by the end of the stated period, it added.

Launching its 2023/24 Annual Business Plan today, Ethio Telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamiru said goals of the major business plan will be achieved through engaging in new business streams and shifting revenue sources from traditional to value added services, and offering local and international products and services to the market.

Ethio Telecom has set plan to generate 90.5 billion Birr in the new Ethiopian fiscal budget year by registering 9.4 per cent increment to that of last year, she added.

The CEO pointed out that Ethio telecom will also increase the subscriber base by 7.8 percent to reach 78 million, mobile voice customs share by 7.5 percent to reach 74.74 million, data and internet 41.17 million by registering 21 per cent growth, and fixed broad band customers to over 842,000.

According to Frehiwot, the company will make multifaceted efforts to ensure quality service that increases customer satisfaction and improve experience, especially through network and system enhancement and improvement projects..

Implementation of new and modern telecom infrastructure and systems expansion such as Data Center, Cloud, Business and Operation Support System will be strengthened, the CEO further stated.