Ethiopia: PM Abiy Lauds Digital Ethiopia's Journey Achieved With Ethio Telecom

20 August 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said a major milestone in our Digital Ethiopia journey has been achieved with Ethio telecom, in partnership with Visa Inc., launching the country's first wallet-based Virtual Visa Card and enhanced remittance services via Visa Direct and telebirr Remit.

Visa Direct facilitates easy money transfers to Ethiopia from over 190 countries using a telebirr virtual card number, the prime minister posted on social media page.

This partnership supports over 47.55 million telebirr users and advances Ethiopia's digital financial services.

The premier further praised EthioTelecom for its success, saying that "Well done to EthioTelecom!"

Recall that Ethio telecom launched new international digital money transfer services in collaboration with VISA Company, world leader in digital payment technology, on Monday.

The two sides have also signed a strategic agreement to provide VISA Direct and telebirr remit services that will transform the existing international Hawala money transfer, it was learned.

