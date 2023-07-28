Nigeria: I Am Alive, Delta Monarch Tells Rumour-Mongers

28 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Akpokona Omafuaire

Ughelli — THE Ovie of Agbon Kingdom in Ethiope East council of Delta State, HRM, Ogurimerime, Ukori 1, has faulted rumours of his death, describing it as figments of the imagination of some mischief makers.

The monarch, who briefed newsmen at Isiokolo (OtorhoAgbon) on the rumour of his death, said he was hearing of the rumour for the first time.

Ukori 1 said he was much alive and healthy to the glory of God.

According to him, "I am hearing the rumour for the first time. I am not even sick. However, it may interest you that for the past three years, I have not been to any hospital. So, I am embarrassed by such rumour because it is a funny rumour.

"However, sometimes when someone is sweating and the armpits are bringing out some odour, you may not be aware of the odour. So, such rumours of death are the devil's wish that is very far from reality."

Ogurimerime called on Agbon sons and daughters and non indegenes alike to take advantage of the conducive and business friendly environment in the kingdom to attract development to the area.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.