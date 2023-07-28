Nigeria: 11 States to Wait As Tinubu Sends 28 Nominees to Senate for Confirmation

Eleven states of the federation will have to wait as President Bola Tinubu forwarded a list of 28 ministerial nominees through his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila to the Senate for screening and confirmation, yesterday.

The constitution requires that at least a minister comes from each of the country's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT. The states that have to wait are Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Yobe, and Zamfara. President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday received the long-awaited ministerial list from President Bola Tinubu, thereby putting an end to weeks of anxiety and speculations about who would make the list.

Tinubu's ministerial list is dominated by former governors, ex-senators, House of Representatives members and strong political allies believed to have worked for his victory at the polls.

The number of names sent was 28, with no state of origin attached and with a promise that more names would follow soon, as Adamawa, Kogi, Lagos, Anambra and Bayelsa states are missing on the list.

Those on the list include Abubakar Momoh (Edo); Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi); Ahmad Dangiwa (Katsina); Hannatu Musawa (Katsina); Uche Nnaji (Enugu); Betta Edu (Cross River); Doris Uzoka (Imo); David Umahi (Ebonyi); Ezenwo Nyesom Wike (Rivers); and Muhammed Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

Others are Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Ekperipe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom); Nkeiruka Onyejocha (Abia); Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo); Stella Okotete (Delta); Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye (Anambra); Bello Muhammad Goronyo (Sokoto); Dele Alake (Ekiti); and Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara).

Also on the list are Mohammad Idris (Niger); Olawale Edun (Ogun); Waheed Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo); Imman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa); Ali Pate (Bauchi); Joseph Utsev (Benue); Abubakar Kyari (Borno); John Enoh (Cross River); and Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba).

The list was delivered by the former speaker, House of Representatives and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajiabiamila, who entered the hallowed chamber at 1.18pm and delivered the letter, in consonance with Section 147 of the 1999 Constitution.

Minutes after emerging from a closed door session which started at 12.18pm, the Senate did what had not been done before, invoking section 1(a), 1(b) and section 12 of its standing rules to admit Gbajabiamila into the chamber to deliver the much-awaited communication from the President.

The letter which was addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, made it the first time a Chief of Staff would come personally to the chamber to present any executive communication directly to the president of the Senate.

The list, however, managed to get to the Upper Chamber a few hours to the expiration of the constitutional deadline that mandates the President to forward the names of those he wants to hire into his cabinet to the senate for vetting and approval within 60 days after his inauguration.

Soon after receiving the list from the former speaker, the President of the Senate immediately unveiled it to senators who had also waited with bathed breathe for the executive communications.

Dominating the ministerial list are former governors, including that of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, his counterpart from Rivers, Nyesom Wike, a card-carrying member of main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Also on the list are the immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru; former governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, who is currently the Deputy Majority in the Senate.

Tinubu's list is also significantly dominated by former National Assembly members, mostly senators.

On the list is the current acting National Chairman of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abubakar Kyari, who represented Borno North in the 8th and 9th Senate.

Also on the list is Senator John Enoh, who represented Cross River Central in the 8th Senate and Senator Abubakar Sani Danladi who was former acting governor and deputy governor of Taraba State.

However, Danladi was impeached by Taraba State House of Assembly on September 4, 2012, and replaced by Alhaji Umar Garba as deputy governor, who later became the acting governor of the state after the air crash that claimed the life of former Danbaba Suntai.

On the list are former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejiocha, who represented Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi federal constituency, Abia State; Olubunmi Tunji Ojo,who represented Akoko North East/ North West federal constituency, Ondo State.

He was the chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC; Abubakar Momoh, a two-time member of the House of Representatives who represented Etsako federal constituency, Edo State, and Ekperikpe Ekpo, who represented Abak federal constituency from 2007 and 2011 from Akwa Ibom State.

A former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Barrister Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, made the list.

Former Executive Director, NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete, from Delta State, and the Special Adviser to the President on Communication, Strategy and Special Duties, Dele Alake, from Ekiti State also made the list.

Alake is a close ally of President Tinubu. Former Commissioner in Lagos, Wale Edu, from Ogun

A surprise package on the ministerial list is the Publisher of Blue Print Newspapers, Mohammed Idris, from Niger State.

One of the lead counsels in Tinubu's case at the election petition tribunal, Lateef Fagbemi, from Kwara State, and Accord Party's governorship candidate in Oyo State, Waheed Adebayo Adelabu, also made the list.

Also on the list is Professor Joseph Utsev, a very close ally of Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, and the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Wannune, Akume's hometown in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

Meanwhile, the Senate has suspended its annual long recess that would have commenced yesterday to begin the screening of the ministerial nominees next Monday.

Addressing journalists yesterday after plenary, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, APC, Ekiti South, vowed that senators would be thorough in the screening, as they would dwell more on the experience, character, personality and background of the nominees.

According to him, there will be no take a bow and go, except when there are no questions.

Senator Adaramodu said: "This time, screening will be very thorough.

"It is not going to be a situation where the screening will be anyhow. We are going to know the background of the nominees and we are not going to disappoint Nigerians.

"All the dry bones, physically and socially, must rise. It is not going to be a shallow screening. You must have the character, you must have the face, you must have the behavior to be among the cabin crew that is going to fly Nigeria.

"This time around, Nigeria is going to be better. Whoever gets to the floor of the Senate will be screened; we will not manufacture any question."

Why Tinubu didn't attach portfolios to ministerial nominees list --Presidency

Meanwhile, fielding questions from State House correspondents after submitting the list, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, said President Bola Tinubu did not attach portfolios to the names of ministerial nominees because he wants to have the opportunity of looking at the character of the nominees during screening in order to know which ministry to place them.

He explained why it would have been the best idea to attach portfolios to the names, it might cause problems if the President changed his mind after they had been screened.

Gbajabiamila also said the list of ministerial nominees comprised of technocrats and politicians for balance, stressing that they were eminently qualified to make the list.

He also hinted that the President might separate portfolios or restructure ministries in such a way that new ministries not in existence before might emerge.

Asked why portfolios were not attached, he said: "Yes, I mean for me that would have been one way to go about it. It would have been a welcome development. As good as that sounds, it straightjackets the President to pigeonhole one person in an office or the other.

"What happens then if you change your mind? Do you then bring the person back for screening again, because the President is at liberty to change his mind?

"For instance, if I decide I want somebody as Minister of Labour, and then after setting the name, later on, I decide that, you know what, I didn't know this about this person, this person would actually be better with another portfolio.

"Meanwhile, the Senate has screened that person for that particular, initial portfolio, what happens then? Do you now rescreen the person?

"So, a lot of these things have their merits and demerits, advantages and disadvantages. I like the idea of attaching portfolios, I actually do, because it makes it necessary for the Senate to know exactly what you're asking and what you're looking for.

"But for now, it's been thought wise that we stick to the tradition of sending the names and then whilst the screening processes are going on, the Mr. President and his team would have the opportunity to look at the portfolios and the characters and see how they fit.

"The first step he has taken is that these are people that can work wherever you put them, except this specialized fields, such as attorney general and what have you.

"But in the main, in most of the portfolios, he believes most of them can fit in anywhere. And what's important is also the fact that Mr. President intends to separate portfolios or restructure the ministries in such a way you might be hearing of new ministries that were not standalone ministries before. So the process continues."

The Chief of Staff observed that the nominees had a good balance as, according to him, President Tinubu took his time to assess them.

He added: "Well, first of all, I mean, I'm sure you all know that the government is not fully formed until a cabinet is in place. And that process started a while ago, culminating in the delivery of ministerial nominees today (yesterday).

"The President took his time, spent a lot of time going through, did a lot of due diligence, going through the nominees one by one.

"As you know, he had 60 days from time of inauguration, as stipulated in the Constitution. He has fulfilled that requirement of the Constitution by submitting 28 names today (yesterday).

"As his letter stated, and was read on the floor of the Senate, the remaining names, not sure how many, probably about 12, maybe 13, will be forwarded to the Senate in the coming days.

"As far as the nominees themselves are concerned, and like I said, Mr. President took his time to sift through those names. He dissected those names with a fine tooth comb. And that's what you've seen. Each and every one, I believe, is worth being on that list.

"But I really hope we haven't missed anything that would have necessitated any name not being on that list. But we wait and see. It's a good mix of both people with political acumen and technocrats.

"So, this is a good balance and it is needed. These are people who have keyed into the vision and mission of Mr. President. Like I said, it's a good balance needed to move the country forward, as Mr. President is eager to do and has already started doing."

Gbajabiamila expressed confidence that in the next few weeks, the new ministers would hit the ground running, hinting that they would even begin work in some ways before their clearance and inauguration.

"Well, like I said, it's a process. And we're at the middle of the process now. As far as Mr. President is concerned, he has his cabinet. I'm sure there will be those who will be working behind the scenes, giving him advice, you know, even before confirmation in anticipation of confirmation, because there's no time to waste, not a day. Every day is important to this government.

"So, I mean, they may not start fully officially until they are confirmed, but I'm sure they will still continue to contribute advice here and there to Mr. President.

"Even I, before I fully assumed officially my office as the Chief of Staff, I was doing some skeletal work and advise to Mr. President as his presumptive chief of staff.

"For all intents and purposes, work should start in earnest for them in the next week or two because I don't see the Senate wasting too much time in the confirmation, not because they're not going to do a thorough job, they will do a thorough job.

"But they will balance it with the knowledge that in this time that we are in, time is of the essence."

Profiles of ministerial nominees

1 . Dele Alake (Ekiti)

Henry Dele Alake, born on October 6, 1956, is a journalist, activist and technocrat from Ekiti State.

Alake had his primary education at Surulere Baptist Primary School, Surulere, in Lagos from 1961 to 1967. He later moved to Christ's School Ado Ekiti, where he earned the West African School Certificate. He obtained the General Certificate of Education in 1974 while pursuing his Higher School Certificate course at the Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, between 1973 and 1975. Later in 1975, he enrolled in the Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree programme in Political Science of the University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos and graduated in 1978.

He later returned to the same university and obtained a master's degree in Mass Communications in 1981.

He is a former commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 under the then Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In 2023, Alake was appointed Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy.

Wale Edun (Ogun)

Mr Olawale Edun popularly known as Wale Edun holds a Bachelor's Degree in Economics from the University of London and a Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Sussex, England.

Wale Edun, who hails from Ogun State, had a chequered career in the financial sector both in national and international companies. He served as the Head of Treasury and Deputy Head of Corporate Finance at Chase Merchant Bank and he was in charge of the bank's Treasury and Money Market activities he had major responsibility for Capital Market and Financial Advisory operations on behalf of the local subsidiaries and affiliates of major multinational companies.

During his time at Chase, he gained international experience while on secondment to the Wall Street firms of Lehman Brothers and Chase Manhattan Capital Markets Corporation in New York, USA. From 1980 to 1986, he worked at Chase Merchant Bank (later Continental) in Lagos.

He joined the World Bank/IFC in Washington DC, US through the elite Young Professionals program in September 1986. At the World Bank, Mr Edun worked on economic and financial packages for several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including the Dominican Republic and Trinidad as well as Indonesia and India in the Far East.

He has been the Chairman of Chapel Hill Denham Group since March 2008. In 1989, he returned to Nigeria as Co-Founder and Executive Director of Stanbic IBTC Plc (formerly Investment Banking & Trust Company Limited). In 1994, he founded Denham Management Limited. He also sits on the Board of a number of other companies. In 1999, he was appointed as Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, a position he held for an unprecedented two terms under Senator Bola Tinubu.

Edun is married to Amy Adwoa Edun (née Appiah) who is a Ghanian, one of his sons, Adetomiwa Edun is an actor in the UK movie industry and another (Tobi Edun) is married to Folake Fajemirokun, daughter of Chief Oladele Fajemirokun, successful business magnate, entrepreneur, investor, venture capitalist, philanthropist and Chairman of Xerox Company. Chief Oladele's wife, Edith Korantema Fajemirokun (Koranteng) interestingly is also a Ghanian.

Before being nominated, Edun is the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Monetary Policies.

Adebayo Adelabu (Oyo)

Adebayo Adelabu, born on September 28, 1970, is a former Deputy Governor (Operations) of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Adelabu was born to Aderibigbe Adelabu of Oke-Oluokun compound, Kudeti Area in Ibadan. His grandfather is Adegoke Adelabu.

He attended Ibadan Municipal Government primary school, Agodi Ibadan from 1976 to 1982 and Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan from 1982 to 1987.

He received a first-class degree in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and an Associate Member of the Institute of Directors of Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Adelabu has also taken up professional courses in various business schools, including Harvard, Stanford, Wharton, Columbia, Kelloggs, Euromoney, and the University of London.

Adelabu started his career with PriceWaterhouse (now PricewaterhouseCoopers), an international firm of chartered accountants and management consultants. During his seven years with the firm, he led and managed various audit and consultancy engagements for large banks and non-bank financial institutions within and outside Nigeria.

He was on secondment to the Central Bank of Nigeria for one year in 1999 when he led the finance team on the CBN re-engineering and corporate renewal project tagged "Project EAGLES". He left the firm in year 2000 as an audit manager and senior consultant to join First Atlantic Bank as the Financial Controller and Group Head of Risk Management and Controls. He was later promoted to Chief Inspector of the Bank in 2002 and Group Head of National Public Sector Business in 2003.

He later moved to Standard Chartered Bank as the West African Regional Head of Finance and Strategy (Consumer Banking Business) with dual offices in Lagos and Accra. He was there till 2009 from when he became an Executive Director/Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Nigeria's largest bank, First Bank of Nigeria Plc. (FBN) at the age of 39.

Adebayo was appointed by former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in February 2014 as Deputy Governor, Operations of the CBN.

In 2019, he contested the governorship election in Oyo State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Lateef Fagbemi (Kwara)

Lateef Fagbemi was born on June 22, 1956, in Ijagbo, Kwara State, Nigeria and he is among the prominent and successful personalities in Kwara State. He attended the University of Lagos, where he obtained his Bachelor of Law degree and he also holds a Master of Laws degree from the same institution.

Lateef Fagbemi began his career when he was called to Nigerian Bar. He served as a counsel in the law firm of Gani Fawehinmi & Co and later he founded his own law firm, Lateef Fagbemi & Co.

Fagbemi has been involved in numerous high-profile cases, including election petitions and other constitutional matters. Due to his advocacy skills, he was conferred with the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Furthermore, he has also served as a judge in different Nigerian courts, including the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal. Presently, he is the All-Progressive Congresses, APC, team lead attorney to defend the 2023 presidential election result in court.

Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna)

Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai was born on February 16, 1960, to a Fulani family in Daudawa. His father died while he was 8 years old, and he was sponsored through his early schooling by an uncle in Kaduna.

El-Rufai is married to three wives.

The former Kadun State governor was educated in Barewa College. As a junior at the college, President Umaru Yar'Adua was the house captain of his dormitory.

In 1976, he graduated at the top of his class, winning the "Barewa Old Boys' Association Academic Achievement" Trophy.

El-Rufai attended Ahmadu Bello University in Zaria, where he received a bachelor's degree in quantity surveying with first-class honours.

In 1984, he received a Master of Business Administration from Ahmadu Bello University. He has since attended several professional and post-graduate programs, including the Georgetown School of Foreign Service of Georgetown University in Washington, D.C and programs on privatization and leadership.

In 1998, following the death of military head of state General Sani Abacha, his successor General Abdulsalami Abubakar appointed El-Rufai as an economic advisor. In this role he worked with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund.

In 1999, the military transferred power to President Olusegun Obasanjo. In November 1999, he was appointed the director of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, and secretary of the National Council of Privatisation where he spear-headed the privatisation of several government owned corporations alongside Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Also, in July 2003, he was appointed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi)

Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, born 12 March 1967 was appointed the Nigerian Ambassador to Germany by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was a member of the Nigerian House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 representing Gamawa; and he ran twice for Governor of Bauchi State.

Tuggar represented Gamawa from Bauchi State in the Nigerian House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011.

Ahmed Dangiwa (Katsina) Arch. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa hails from Katsina State.

Before taking over as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Dangiwa, an architect, had been managing partner of AM Design Consults, an architectural and real estate development consultancy firm, since 1996.

Dangiwa had his first and second degrees in architecture from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he also earned an MBA. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Wharton University Pennsylvania, U.S.A. and has attended numerous training courses.

Hannatu Musawa (Katsina)

Hannatu Musawa, born in 1980, is a lawyer, politician and author. She was the deputy spokesperson and Deputy Director Public Affairs of the All progressives Congress, APC.

She graduated with a degree in Law from the University of Buckingham, UK. She has a postgraduate Master's degree in the Legal aspects of Marine Affairs from the University of Cardiff wales. She also has a Master's degree in Oil & gas from the University of Aberdeen.

Musawa, a lawyer, hails from Katsina State, while her father, Alhaji Musa Musawa, is a veteran politician.

Uche Nnaji (Enugu)

Chief Uche Nnaji was the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Enugu State.

Nnaji hails from Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

The governorship candidate came to the limelight in 1999 when he won the senatorial ticket of the then Alliance for Democracy, AD. He was later to step down for Chief Jim Nwobodo, who was eventually elected senator for the senatorial district.

Nnaji is a brother to Mr Nnoli Nnaji of Nkanu East and West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Betta Edu (Cross River)

Dr Betta Edu, born on October 27, 1986, hails from Ibalebo village in Abi local government Area, Cross River State.

Betta completed her secondary education at Federal Government Girls College, Calabar, she is a graduate of medicine and surgery from the University of Calabar.

She is a Harvard certified, Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health, United Kingdom, and until recently, the Cross River State Commissioner for Health and National Chairman of Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum.

In 2022, she emerged as the youngest female to become the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress.

Doris Aniche Uzoka (Imo)

Dr (Mrs) Doris Uzoka-Anite was a former Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy in Imo State.

She was also a former General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc. She hails from Oguta LGA of Imo State.

David Umahi (Ebonyi)

David Umahi, a two-term Governor of Ebonyi State between 2015 and 2023, was born 25 July 1964.

He is the son of Elder Joseph Umahi Nwaze and Margaret Umahi of Umunaga, Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area, now in Ebonyi State.

Umahi received his secondary education from Ishiagu High School and the Government Secondary School of Afikpo before entering the Enugu State University of Science and Technology in 1982. He graduated in 1987 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering.

In 1990, he co-founded Norman Engineering and Construction Nig. Limited with Ombo Isokarari and served as its general manager until 1993.

Until 2011, he served as chairman and CEO of Brass Engineering & Construction Nig. Ltd., Focus Investment Nig.Ltd., and Osborn La Palm Royal Resort Ltd.

The former governor participated in the APC presidential primaries where he polled 38 votes to come a distant sixth in the election won by President Bola Tinubu.

After a prolonged battle in various courts, INEC recognised Umahi as the candidate for the district, from where he was subsequently elected as a first-timer at the 10th Senate.

Nyesom Wike (Rivers)

Mr Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, was born December 13, 1967.

The Ikwerre-born lawyer turned politician was a two-time Executive Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area from 1999 to 2007.

He obtained his Bachelor of Law from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology before proceeding to Law School in 1997.

Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa)

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, born September 19, 1962, served as governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023.

He is the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Fertilizer and also the Chairman, Presidential Committee on Non-oil Revenue, and he is also the owner of Talamiz group of industries.

Abubakar is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he obtained a B.Sc Accounting degree.

Badaru is also an alumnus of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru.

Ekperipe Ekpo (Akwa Ibom)

Mr Ekperipe is a renowned grassroot politician, and a former Council Chairman who was in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011.

Ekpo who is the Director-General of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum, ADF, is also a prominent chieftain of the All-Progressives Congress, APC, in his home state.

Nkiru Onyejeocha (Abia)

Nkeiruka Chidubem Onyejocha, born on 23rd of November 1969, is a ranking lawmaker in Federal House of Representatives, representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State

Onyejocha was previously Executive Transition Chairman of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State in 2002. In 2003 she served in the executive cabinet of Abia State as commissioner for Resource Management and Manpower Development

During the 7th assembly she was awarded the most vibrant female legislator in Nigeria by Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASSAN.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo (Ondo)

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, born 1st of May 1982, is a lawmaker from the Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State.

In 1999, he gained admission into Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife to study Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

In 2002, while in his third year at the Obafemi Awolowo University, he proceeded to the University of North London (now London Metropolitan University) where he studied Electronics and Communication Engineering and graduated in 2005.

He obtained a master's degree in Digital Communication and Networking from the same institution in 2006.

He holds certifications in eighteen professional qualifications in ICT including the prestigious title of being one of the first set of certified ethical hackers from Royal Britannia IT Training Academy in the United Kingdom before he turned 24 years.

Stella Okotete (Delta State)

Stella Okotete holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies and Diplomacy from Benson Idahosa University. She also has a Diploma in Law from the Rivers State College of Arts and Sciences. She also holds a Master's degree in Public Administration and Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution.

In addition to her academic qualifications, she has completed prestigious certificate programs, including the Harvard Kennedy School Certificate Program for Emerging Leaders and the Entrepreneurial Management program at the Lagos Business School.

In addition to her academic qualifications, she has completed prestigious certificate programs, including the Harvard Kennedy School Certificate Program for Emerging Leaders and the Entrepreneurial Management program at the Lagos Business School.

She is an influential figure within the All Progressives Congress, APC. She was the National Women Leader of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC.

Okotete was also appointed as the Executive Director, Business Development, Nigeria Export-Impor (NEXIM) Bank in 2017. Between 2011 and 2015, she served as the Special Assistant and Adviser to the Executive Governor of Delta State on the Millennium Development Goals, MDGs.

Bello Muhammad Goronyo (Sokoto)

Bello Muhammad-Goronyo was a former Commissioner for Information in Sokoto State during the tenure of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

Muhammad-Goronyo was however sacked after decamping from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former Commissioner was also the Chairman, Publicity and Media Committee of PDP Governorship Campaign Council in Sokoto State, until he decamped.

Uju Kennedy-ohanenye (Anambra)

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, married with four children, Kennedy-Ohanenye is a businesswoman with stakes in real estate and education.

Her foray into the last All Progressives Congress, APC's, male-dominated presidential primary was, for her, a necessity.

Not intimidated by the array of male aspirants, Kennedy-Ohanenye waded in the murky waters of her party's electoral process until she 'smartly' announced her withdrawal from the race at the party's special convention, and also mobilised support for the former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim (Nasarawa)

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim was formerly the Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, from 1 December 2020 till 27 May 2021, when former President, Muhammadu Buhari announced a swap and she was redeployed as the Honourable Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

At 19, she graduated from University of Abuja with a degree in sociology. At 21, she received two master's degrees from Webster University, an MBA and MA.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim was born in Jos, Plateau, but she hails from Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Ali Pate (Bauchi)

Professor Muhammad Ali Pate was born on 6th September 1968. He is a physician and a Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership in the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard University.

He formerly served as the Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population and Director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents, GFF, at the World Bank Group. Pate was also the former Minister of State for Health in Nigeria.

Pate was born in the Misau local government area of Bauchi State in Nigeria. Pate graduated from high school to enter the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU, medical school in Kaduna State, Nigeria.

He graduated from ABU and moved to Gambia where he worked in rural hospitals for a few years.

Joseph Utseve (Benue)

Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev is a civil engineer and former Rector of federal polytechnic, Wanune, Tarka LGA of Benue State.

He was an associate Professor at the University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

Utsev, from Buruku LGA, was a commissioner in the Samuel Ortom government. He is Tiv, the dominant ethnic group in Benue state.

Abubakar Kyari (Borno)

SENATOR Abubakar Kyari CON, born 15 January 1963, was the senator representing Borno North Senatorial District of Borno State at the 9th National Assembly from 2015 until his resignation in April 2022.

He is a member and the acting national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Kyari was born in Borno State. His father was former military administrator, late Brigadier Abba Kyari to North Central from 1967 to 1975.

He was educated in Nigeria and United States of America. He attended Kaduna Capital School in 1974. He then proceeded to Barewa College Zaria where he obtained his WASSCE in 1979.

He attended the University of Tennessee Martin in USA where he obtained a bachelor's degree in 1986. Thereafter in 1989, he attended Webster University St.Louis Missouri USA for his Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

John Enoh (Cross River)

SENATOR John Enoh was born and raised in Agbokim Waterfall community of Cross River State.

Enoh was a Senator in 2015 representing Central Senatorial District of Cross River State in the 8th Assembly of the Senate.

He was a member of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, up until May 2017 when he decamped to the ruling All progressive Congress, APC, and contested for governorship and lost to incumbent governor, Ben Ayade.

Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba)

Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi was former Acting Governor and Deputy Governor of Taraba State. He also served as the Senator representing Taraba North Senatorial Zone on the platform of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, before he was impeached.

He was born on May 20, 1967, in Bachama, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Danladi defected to the All Progressives Congress. It was on this platform that he contested for the governorship seat of Taraba State in 2019. He lost to Darius Ishaku of PDP.

Abubakar Momoh (Edo)

ENGINEER Abubakar Momoh hails from Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State. He is a Civil engineer by professional training.

Momoh was a two-time member of the House of Reps.

He dumped APC for PDP in 2019 and flew the party's ticket in the Edo North senatorial election and lost. Thereafter, he returned to the APC.

Mohammed Idris (Niger)

Mohammed Idris, popularly known as Mohammed Idris Malagi was born on May 2, 1966 in Gbako local government area of Niger State.

He is the founder/chairman and publisher of Blueprint newspaper. He is also the chairman of Abuja based Kings Broadcasting Limited, owners of WE 106.5 FM Abuja, Nigeria.

He is the General Secretary of Newspaper Proprietors' Association of Nigeria, NPAN.

He was the All Progressives Congress Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council director of strategic communications.

Idris Malagi was born on the 2nd of May, 1966. He had his primary education in Kontagora between 1971 and 1977. He then proceeded to GSS Rijau in 1977 and graduated in 1982. In 1983 he was admitted to study English studies at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, where he graduated in 1987. He had his master's degree in the same discipline from Bayero University Kano in 1995.