Liberia: SA Leone's Minister Urges Liberians to Prioritize Peace and Unity

27 July 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Kruah Thompson

-Ahead of October elections

The Resident Minister of the Eastern Province in Sierra Leone, William Juana Smith, has called Liberians to set aside their political differences and prioritize maintaining peace during the upcoming October elections.

He gave the urge here on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, during Liberia's 176th Independence Day celebration in Monrovia.

As one of President George Weah's official guests for the festivity, Mr. Smith emphasizes that while the theme of Liberia's 176th independence celebration is "Giving the People Hope For a Violence-Free, Fair, and Transparent Election" but what truly matters is ensuring Liberia's victory in achieving this goal with the aid of peace.

"We approach Liberia's 176th independence celebration with a spirit of harmony and hope, carrying a message of solidarity for Cameroon. Our ultimate concern is for Liberia to emerge triumphant in achieving its goals, and we firmly believe that with the aid of peace, this victory is within reach," he notes.

According to him, peace is an essential foundation for transparency; therefore, without peace, he says there can be no transparency in the coming elections, thus with the work of NEC and the determination of the Supreme Court of Liberia, he believes all will be well for Liberians.

Smith also called on all Liberians to actively spread a positive message about their democracy, emphasizing that this concerted effort would significantly contribute to fostering a stronger and more vibrant democratic system in the country.

The Sierra Leonean official is part of an eleven-member delegation led by President Julius Maada Bio, who came to Monrovia for the 176th Independence Day celebration. Editing by Jonathan Browne

