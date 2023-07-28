Ghana: Two Community Mining Schemes Launched, 7500 Direct Jobs to Be Created - Lands Ministry

Two Community Mining Scheme (CMS) concessions expected to create 7,500 direct and an indirect job opportunities have been launched in the Ashanti Region.

In an address at the launching ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mining, Mr. Mireku Duker, reiterated the Ministry's continuous advocacy for responsible small-scale mining as it creates numerous job opportunities for Ghanaians.

He stated that the Manso-Nkwanta and Moseaso-Abransie CMS concessions would create 4500 and 3,000 direct and indirect jobs respectively, adding that "this will complement the more than one million jobs created for Ghanaians in the small-scale mining industry."

While touting the lasting and beneficial impact of the Community Mining Scheme as a key tool in eliminating poverty in mining communities and creating local giants in the mining industry, the Deputy Minister rallied the chiefs and people of Manso-Nkwanta district and Ghanaians in general, to stand up against mining activities which are inimical to the country's water bodies and environment.

He stressed that the anti-galamsey fight being championed by the government requires the collaboration of Ghanaians, hence, the need for all to come on board.

Commending the two companies for developing structures which are indicative of their willingness to adhere to the dictates of the CMS manual, Mr Mireku Duker hammered the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence between the companies and the communities as "ingredients necessary for successful operation."

He implored the firms to undertake various developmental projects in the respective communities and play their role in the growth of the community, adding that it would lead to lasting peace and unity between the companies and the chiefs.