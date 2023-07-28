Liberia: At 176th Independence, Chief Zanzan Karwor Advocates Embracing Tradition for Peace and Order in the Country

Monrovia — Zanzan Karwor, chairman of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of the Republic of Liberia, has accused the settlers of not upholding the moral standard and values of the system they brought to Liberia more than 200 years ago.

Liberia was founded in 1822. However, before the year of formation, traditional people were living on the land that is now called Liberia. They were guided by chiefs and elders.

Serving as the 176th Independence Day National orator at the Centennial Pavilion in Monrovia Wednesday, Chief Karwor said the traditional practice over the years has been able to ensure a peaceful coexistence within society.

However, he says everything has changed since the settlers arrived on the Liberian shore and introduced government, society, church, school, and other practices. "The traditional people ran this country through their "Zoes". If you offend anyone the matter would be settled by the chiefs. That is how we use to run this country," Chief Karwor said.

He added: "We were not here for that your political debates or castigating other people. Whenever the traditional people select you it means all of us will support you as our leader. When the settlers came, they introduced government, then they brought society, then they brought in the church, and the school, but they did not hold what they brought to us with maturity for our children to not get involved in bad things," Chief Karwor stated.

According to him, the tradition allows for youths to pay respect to the elders and chiefs of the land. "The tradition is meant for the young to respect their older ones. This Zoe business did not just start yesterday ooh, it has been here since the formation of this country," Chief Karwor said.

He added: "Before the settlers' arrival, the traditional people, our Zoes, the Poro, and the Sande societies were breathed at Providence Island. We learned how to respect people and so when the settlers came we respected them. And since then, we have been respecting the settlers."

'Promote peace and not Ignore the 'Dark' Days' - Pres. Weah

At the event, President George Weah giving his Special Statement, said despite almost 20 years of peace as the country gears for Presidential and Legislative elections, Liberians should not ignore the dark chapter of the civil war that caused the loss of lives with over a quarter of a million Liberians perishing, and more than 1.5 million displaced, both at home and abroad.

He said: "Liberians should not ignore the dark chapter of the civil war. It is a stark reminder of the cost of division and discord." According to the President, amidst the ruins of that time, Liberians have persevered, united by a common purpose and an unwavering determination to rebuild their nation.

"We have proven that what unites us as Liberians is far stronger than what divides us," President Weah says. He added: "Today, we celebrate not just the anniversary of our independence but also the resilience of our people who, through all challenges, have clung to the hope of a united and prosperous Liberia."

"On this day, I extend my sincere gratitude to our fellow Liberians for their tenacity and commitment to preserving our statehood and sovereignty despite our internal differences. It is this unity and determination that have enabled us to overcome the darkest of times and move toward a brighter future," Pres. Weah stated.

The President also extends his appreciation to His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of the Gambia, and His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana; for honoring his invitation and being in attendance for the 176th Independence Day celebration.

The theme of this year's celebration was "Giving Our People Hope For A Violence Free, Fair, Transparent and Inclusive And Credible Elections". President Weah said the theme has made Liberians knowledgeable about the constitution and a duty to uphold it.

He said: "In this regard, the Anniversary of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution constitutes Independence Day. When I took the oath of office as President of this Republic, I pledged to uphold and defend the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia to the best of my ability."

'The will of the Liberians Will be actualized'

President Weah says despite he is seeking re-election, he is going to ensure the will of the Liberians is actualized.

"It is interesting to note that today marks the final Independence Day celebration of my first mandate as President of Liberia, and the last before the holding of General and Presidential Elections in the next few months," he said.

President Weah added: "As I seek to be returned for a second mandate, I am focused on sparing no energy in ensuring that the interest of the Liberian people is served and that their will is done."

Inclusiveness Exercise Requires the Full Committed of all Citizens and Friendly Partners

Political actors recently signed the Farmington Declaration, which imposes the obligation to make the environment violence-free and to work together to ensure that the ensuing elections are free, fair, transparent, and inclusive.

President Weah says with commitment he will patriotically discharge the responsibilities imposed on him as leader, in the promotion and preservation of the fundamental rights and freedoms that are guaranteed by the Constitution.

The Liberian leader added that he will strive to create an atmosphere that is conducive to the unrestricted right to exercise his or her franchise in a peaceful, transparent, and inclusive process.

"Today, I promise that the conduct of the October 10th General and Presidential Elections will be credible, and will meet all national and international standards," he said. Pres. Weah added: "Although I am the Chief Executive Administrator of the country, the success we are promising does not rest with me alone. The inclusiveness of this exercise requires the full and committed participation of all our citizens and friendly partners.

"Above all, it requires the unreserved commitment of those political stakeholders who are vying for positions in these forthcoming elections, as well as their followers. It should be understood that, while our individual and collective political interests are uppermost, those desires should not be put above the interest and general well-being of the country, which is indeed our collective interest," he added.