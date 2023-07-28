Liberia: Opposition 'Ill-Prepared' for Leadership

--CDC Chairman Morlu tells potential voters

The ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) chairman Mulbah K. Morlu says those in the opposition here are ill-prepared for leadership and must not be entrusted with power.

During a press conference Thursday, 27 July 2023, Morlu told potential Liberian voters that it will be a risky thing for voters to give power to alleged 'reckless and ill- prepared' individuals.

"To give power back to those reckless and ill-prepared individuals who are thirsty for state power is a risky mission that must not be allowed," said Mr. Morlu.

During the press conference, Morlu announced members of the CDC's camping team per region.

He called on supporters and partisans of the CDC not to be complacent with the party's recent thank you rally and the petition program.

He insisted that "returning President Weah to the Mansion is a patriotic necessity."

He called on partisans to always be prepared for a bigger rally that lies ahead of them.

"We must not forget to take the same spirit to October," the CDC chair pleaded with partisans.

"Just as you rose above the game on February 4 and the 'thank you rally,' are you prepared to give us that same bigger rally in October?" Morlu asked partisans.

Morlu sees those contesting against President Weah for the presidency as a group of failed people.

He said as far as he is concerned, President Weah remains the most experienced candidate among the many contenders.

"I must say he's the only person who has laid off the foundation of change in the last six years than any other president in the history of Liberia," Morlu alleged.

He named the construction of roads, providing of loans for market women, construction of market buildings, and argued that these things put President Weah on the right trajectory ahead of his contenders.

"All of the development initiatives being carried out are reasons why President Weah must be reelected," Morlu argued.

He said the CDC campaign team will visit every town, and village across the country to ensure that the CDC and President Weah get a first round victory.

"We are under oath this time to do that which is needed from you, because this second term absolutely no soldiers will be left behind," he admonished his partisans.

"We ask every county, district to get prepared for the CDC homecoming."

For his part, CDC Secretary General and Monrovia Mayor Jefferson T. Koijee disclosed that President Weah holds a much stronger quest for peace than leading the country.

"Today we have come to announce that President Weah's quest for the peace of this country is far stronger than his quest [for] leading," said Koijee.