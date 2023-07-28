Liberia: Jeremiah Slunteh Is Head of CDC Bong County Campaign, and Not National Campaign Chair--Morlu Provides Clarity

Monrovia — The Chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has provided a clarification to FrontPageAfrica through a telephone interview, stating that Mr. Jeremiah Solunteh is not the party's national campaign chairman, but rather the campaign chairman for Bong County.

This clarification comes shortly after erroneous news circulated on social media, suggesting that Mr. Solunteh, a former member of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), had been appointed as the National Campaign Chairman.

During the telephone interview with FPA, Chairman Morlu acknowledged an oversight on his part for mistakenly announcing Mr. Solunteh as the national campaign chairman. He assured the public that the party would soon release a comprehensive list of all its campaign team members to avoid any further confusion.

In related developments, additional appointments have been made for key campaign positions. Madam Nora Finda Bundo, the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, has been named as the National Campaign Coordinator. Atty. Garrison Yealue, the Chairman of the Governance Commission, will serve as the National Campaign Vice Chair for Administration.

These appointments were announced approximately a week after President Weah appointed Lenn Eugene Nagbe, the Commissioner of the Liberia Maritime Authority, as his campaign manager.