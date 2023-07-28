Nigeria: Russia Summit - Nigeria Missing As Africa Agrees Nuclear Energy As Alternative Source of Power

28 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Prince Osuagwu

Nigeria, the acclaimed giant of Africa, was conspicuously absent yesterday, as African leaders gathered in St Petersburg, Russia, to discuss ways Nuclear power can help solve the continent's perennial energy crisis.

However, representatives of other countries present, unanimously agreed that the continent has a better option in nuclear energy against the prevalent hydro power source, to light up Africa again.

They also agreed that the continent needs regional co-operation to pursue aggressive reformation of their different power sectors with nuclear energy.

The positions were taken at a session: "Nuclear technologies for the development of African continent" at the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic Forum in St Petersburg Russia.

Panelists to the session who reached the conclusion, included Alexey Likhachev, Director General, State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM; Ibrahim Uwizeye, Minister of Hydraulics, Energy and Mining of the Republic of Burundi; Doto Mashaka Biteko, Minister of Minerals of Tanzania; Zhemu Soda, Minister of Energy and Power Development of Zimbabwe; Amged El-Wakeel, Chairman of the Board, Nuclear Power Plants Authority of Egypt; Fidele Ndahayo, Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Atomic Energy Board; and Princess Mthombeni, Founder, Africa4Nuclear; Nuclear Communication and Technology Specialist of South Africa.

Asked why Nigeeia was not invited to such important discussion, considering the country's precarious energy situation, organisers of the event said the relevant agencies did not just respond to the call.

The leaders took turns to present their levels of power efficiency and x-rayed how nuclear energy can engender wealth creation, energy efficiency, technology sovereignty and advanced medicine.

According to El Wakeel, Nuclear energy has helped Egypt in many ways including clean water, health, Agriculture and electricity even as the country still needs to further advance its economy, using the technology.

