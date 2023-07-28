Nigeria: Again, Tinubu Begs Nigerians for Patience

28 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for the patience and understanding of Nigerians, particularly the youths, assuring them that the hardships of the moment will eventually give way for a more prosperous, equitable and inclusive economy.

Tinubu gave the assurance yesterday at the State House when he received All Progressives Congress (APC) national youth leaders from across the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, the President told the youths that his administration would include them in governance, and decision-making processes, adding that "no decision would be too difficult for his administration to take for the prosperity and unity of the nation."

Tinubu said he feels the pains of the citizens.

"I make my pledge to the country that no decision will be difficult for this administration to take for the prosperity and unity of this country. Economic reforms could be slow. Be patient a little more,' he said.

"I can assure you that I understand the pains you are going through. It is not easy to get out the monster of over 40 years called fuel subsidy."

The president noted that his administration would do everything necessary to widen the net in order to accommodate more women and youths.

According to him, this will be done, among others, by 'liaising with our lending institutions to give micro loans at a very low interest rate' for economic activities among the citizens.

Earlier in his remarks, the APC national youth leader, Hon. Abdullahi Dayo Israel, told the president that, as representatives of all the youth organs of the party, they had come to congratulate him on the party's victory at the polls and seek inclusion in appointments into the dissolved boards and agencies of government.

