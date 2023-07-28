Liberia: Other Nationals Not Smarter Than Liberians - Says Cummings

Monrovia — Mr. Alexander Cummings says his successful business career, working and leading teams comprising citizens of other foreign countries, and the accomplishments on many Liberians around the world show that citizens of other nations are not smarter than Liberians in achieving their developmental agenda.

Cummings, Standard Bearer of the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), said Liberia is richly blessed both with resources, as well as competent and qualified citizens who can properly manage and lead the country to a new future of unity and shared prosperity.

He said Liberians have the talents and human capacities and that he can see them in every political party, tribe, religion and even across the Liberian diaspora, assuring that upon his election as President, he will work with everyone irrespective of differences in tribe, gender, religion and political party affiliation.

"All we will require is a new mindset of high integrity and commitment to public accountability, which I will lead by example to fix the broken system," Cummings said.

He made the reaffirmation, July 25, when he addressed the nation on the eve of Liberia's 176th Independence celebration in Monrovia.

The CPP Standard Bearer expressed disappointment at the continous outsourcing of government responsibility to other nations and international organizations, and said while Liberia will need international assistance, "we do not need others to do for us what we can and should be doing for ourselves."

Stating, "I refuse to accept that after shipping out our rubber, diamond, iron ore, and gold, our communities still need to be without first class schools, our hospitals without modern technology and equipment and our roads continue to be unpaved and impassable," Cummings described it as foolishness.

Cummings said Liberians are not cursed to be poor and to accept that its OK, for political leaders to continue to corruptly negotiate away our natural resources, making Liberia to increasingly become a rent-seeking and dependent nation.

The CPP Standard Bearer said his Presidential quest is to fix these vexing economic conditions and also to empower young people to be tourchbearers of hope and leaders of a new inclusive and progressive society.

Cummings said young people are the nation's greatest asset, they must be imbued with the facts that hard work pays, and that success is possible, if anyone is willing to work for it.