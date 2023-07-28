Liberia: Determine Girls Sign Anita Davis

28 July 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Monrovia — Determine Girls have completed the signing of goalkeeper Anita Davies from Hippo FC for an undisclosed fee. The Liberia Football Association Women's League champions announced the acquisition on their official Facebook page after securing Davis' signature on a three-year deal.

Determine Girls Coach, Tapha Manneh, expressed his excitement in an interview with FrontPage Africa, stating that Davis will significantly strengthen and enhance the squad. The Gambian tactician highlighted the goalkeeper's extraordinary talent, particularly her exceptional skills with her feet, which could prove vital to the club's pursuit of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone 'A) championship.

Manneh said, "She brings many qualities to the club, especially as most goalkeepers struggle with ball control at their feet, but she excels in that aspect. She had a brilliant season in the league, which is why we pursued her, and during the tryouts, she showcased excellent footwork."

