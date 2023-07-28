Liberia: Coach Selam Zeray Promises to 'Build Competitive' Women's National Team

28 July 2023
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim T. Tumu

Paynesville City — Newly Appointed Liberia's Senior Women's National Football Team Head Coach Selam Zeray Aims to Build a Strong and Competitive Team

Selam Zeray, the Ethiopian coach, recently unveiled as the new head coach for Liberia's senior women's national football team, has expressed her commitment to building a strong, competitive, and sustainable national team. Zeray has signed a two-year contract with an option to extend for an additional year. Her responsibilities will also include assisting and supervising the under-15, under-17, and under-20 youth teams.

Although Selam Zeray is relatively unknown to Liberian football, being a Confederation of African Football (CAF) instructor and a License 'A' coach, she stated that she is well-prepared with game modules to work with.

"I'm here to coach, train, manage, and also supervise the women's senior national team, as well as to assist the under-15, under-17, and under-20 teams," Zeray said.

Her primary goal is to develop a strong and competitive national team capable of qualifying for the ACON (African Cup of Nations) within the next two years.

Liberia Football Association (LFA) President, Mustapha Raji, expressed his delight in having a CAF instructor and License 'A' Coach on board, believing that this appointment will elevate Liberian coaches. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the development of women's football and improving the senior women's national team.

"We have been struggling, as we have only one qualified License A instructor. I am happy that she agreed to come and support. I am pleased that she has come to elevate the level of not just female coaches but all coaches," Raji said.

He further clarified that the appointment of the new coach is aimed at strengthening the senior national team and youth programs, and it is not intended to diminish the contributions of previous coaches to women's football.

Deputy Minister of Sports, G. Andy Quamie, also commended the LFA for appointing a foreign coach. He encouraged Selam Zeray to embrace criticism from Liberians and utilize it as a tool to execute her responsibilities effectively. The Minister urged the new coach to succeed in leading the national team to continental competitions.

