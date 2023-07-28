Liberia: Insurance Company of Africa Extends Support to Orphanage in Liberia

Monrovia — The Insurance Company of Africa has recently shown great concern for the welfare of homeless children and orphans in various communities across Liberia. As part of its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility and its dedication to caring for vulnerable orphans, the company generously donated a variety of food and non-food items to the "My Brother's Keeper Orphanage Home." This act of compassion aimed to bring smiles to the faces of the young orphans and provide them with much-needed support.

The company's CEO, Madam Ethel Knuckles, along with other socially responsible members of the business community, have been actively involved in advocating for the well-being of children in Liberia. Recognizing the importance of preparing and nurturing the children who represent the future leaders of the nation, the Insurance Company of Africa, led by Mr. Nicholas O. Mingle from the Marketing team, made a heartfelt donation to the Orphanage Home located in Careysburg, just outside Monrovia.

Mr. Nicholas O. Mingle expressed the company's admiration for the significant efforts made by Brother Ralph, the founder and CEO of the orphanage home. He praised Brother Ralph and other dedicated Liberians like him for their integral role in the betterment of the country.

"We at ICA deeply care about the community, and this donation, though modest, reflects our commitment to making a positive impact where we can. When God is in it, even the little we give can mean a lot," Mr. Mingle stated.

Madam Ethel Knuckles, the CEO of ICA, has a genuine passion for community work and has consistently ensured that the company lives up to its Corporate Social Responsibility. It is with this spirit that the "My Brother's Keeper Orphanage Home," providing care for over twenty children, was selected as the recipient of the company's generous donation.

The team at My Brother's Keeper expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the Insurance Company of Africa and also extended gratitude to other humanitarian individuals and groups that have taken underprivileged children off the streets and empowered them.

The Insurance Company of Africa hopes that its actions will inspire other companies to get involved in community development and work towards addressing various needs, such as providing quality education, creating safe environments, and ensuring proper healthcare for those in need.

Mr. Mingle emphasized the belief held by ICA that children are the future leaders and should be treated with utmost care and love.

In response to the support received, the CEO and founder of My Brother's Keeper Orphanage Home, Ralph Gelego, thanked the Insurance Company of Africa for their valuable assistance and took the opportunity to request further aid for the construction of a multipurpose hall for the children. Responding to this request, Madam Ethel Knuckles pledged 100 bags of cement towards the construction, showing the company's continued commitment to the orphanage's development and the well-being of its young residents.