Liberia: Objection Raised Against Candidate's Eligibility for District #1 Sinoe County Representative

Monrovia — In reference to an objection raised against Mr. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II as a representative candidate for District #1 Sinoe County, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has scheduled a hearing to be conducted by Atty. Fomba A.M Swaray on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The objection was filed by Mr. Tolbert Winston-Doe, who has asked the NEC to investigate what he perceives as a violation of the Code of Conduct for government officials and President George Weah's Executive Order #117. Winston-Doe is seeking to deny Mr. Grigsby the opportunity to contest in the upcoming elections.

According to petitioner Doe, on March 15, 2023, President George Weah issued Executive Order #117, which mandated all appointed officials and other government officials with control over government assets and intending to run for elected positions in the October 10 presidential and legislative elections, to resign on or before April 7, 2023.

Mr. Grigsby, who serves as the chairperson of the LiNCA (Liberia National Commission on Small Arms), allegedly flagrantly disregarded the President's Executive Order and the Code of Conduct by remaining in his position while going through the NEC registration and certification process for participation in the elections. He eventually tendered his resignation more than two months later on June 1, 2023.

Petitioner Doe argues that Mr. Grigsby's noncompliance with the executive order undermines the rules-based democratic system that the NEC has consistently aimed to uphold through the conduct of fair, transparent, and credible elections over the years.

Additionally, Doe claims that Grigsby's failure or refusal to step down as chairperson of the small arms commission before April 7, 2023, gave him an unfair advantage in terms of access to government resources and allowed him to use his influence to register and potentially compete in the upcoming elections.

The NEC hearing office will now carefully consider the allegations and evidence presented by both parties to determine the eligibility of Mr. Teklo Maxwell Grigsby II as a representative candidate for District #1 Sinoe County. The commission will ensure a fair and thorough investigation in line with its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.