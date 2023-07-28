Africa: AFL Chief of Staff Cautions African Leaders Against Dangers of Establishing Paramilitary Groups for Self-Protection

Monrovia — The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Major General Prince C. Johnson III, has cautioned African leaders against the dangers of establishing paramilitary groups for personal security.

He made the caution during a presentation on the role of Armed and Security Forces in political governance where he shed some light on the root causes of coups in Africa.

Maj. Gen. Johnson III pointed out that several African nations, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea, have suffered coups, and he attributed these incidents to various factors. He placed significant blame on misrule, lack of respect for human rights, and accountability deficits by civilian governments, stating that such conditions contribute to the military's intervention in political affairs.

Furthermore, the AFL Chief of Staff shared his recommendations with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to prevent and handle coup situations more effectively. He urged ECOWAS members to engage with civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, and regional bodies to support post-coup transitioning processes, fostering national reconciliation and enhancing legitimacy and effectiveness. He emphasized the importance of providing a platform for stakeholders to dialogue and reach consensus on transitional plans, ensuring adherence to democratic principles, human rights, and the rule of law during the transition period.

The recent wave of military extra-constitutional seizures of political power in West Africa's fragile states poses an existential threat to democratic consolidation in the region. Maj. Gen. Johnson III stressed that military interference in civil political affairs cannot be considered a norm and must be actively discouraged.

To resolve the growing climate of coups in the region, Col Festus Aboagye, a consultant also presenting at the event, shed light on some of the underlying challenges and contributing factors. He explained that democratic governance deficits, political interference, bad civil-military relations, and mismanagement of national security efforts against terrorism and extremism are among the causal factors that make West Africa a volatile region susceptible to coups.

The narratives of recent coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea have underscored the need for collective action and coherent efforts to address the underlying causes of military involvement in politics. Col Aboagye also highlighted the trust deficit that exists between regional bodies like ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) and the need for a more consistent and non-discriminatory application of democratic norms and principles.

As a broad recommendation to address this critical issue, ECOWAS and the international community were urged to take a stricter stance against democratic backsliding, support the strengthening of democratic institutions, and foster healthy civil-military relations. It was emphasized that a more balanced and cooperative relationship between armed forces and civilian authorities must be established, promoting a culture of respect for human rights and combating corruption within security services.

Regarding transitions, ECOWAS and the international community were encouraged to constructively engage and mediate in establishing purposeful transitions with clear priorities, milestones, and timelines. This approach would be more effective than imposing terms on coup leaders and countries. Additionally, enhanced collective regional security cooperation, in collaboration with the AU and key partners, was proposed to address shared security concerns that contribute to state fragility and susceptibility to coups.