Ghana: Ejisu, Santasi Set for 2023 MTN Ashantifest Soccer Festival Final

The curtains will be drawn on Sunday when Ejisu and Santasi clash in the finals of the MTN Ashantifest soccer festival at the Dechemso Otumfuo Park.

The two clubs have so far delighted fans with their dominance and would face-off in what promises to be an entertaining final.

Last Friday at the Dechemso Otumfuo Park, Ejisu defeated Kwadaso 5-4 on penalties in the first semifinals after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

It was a very interesting encounter which drew a massive crowd following the intensity of the game as the two communities fought for the bragging rights.

The case was not different with the second semi-final that saw Santasi defeat Dechemso 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the grand finale.

The grueling encounter ended 3-3 in regulation time as both teams displayed some great level of resilience and determination.

Santasi had the last laugh after the six-goal thriller to set a date with Ejisu.

Dechemso and Kwadaso would slug it out for the third place play-off expected to be a curtain-raiser for the finals.

Kwadaso's Emmanuel Owusu Boakye remains on top of the goal scorers chart with seven goals, followed closely by Richard Antwi of Atonso with six goals.