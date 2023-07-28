Ghana: MoTAC Holds Creative Arts Dialogue

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) as part of the Beyond the Return project, on Tuesday, held a creative arts dialogue titled 'Return Conversations' in Accra to foster unity amongst Africans and the diaspora, through music and film.

The event which was on the theme: "The role of film and music in uniting the global African family", showcased significant contributions from key stakeholders in the creative arts industry.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyemang, noted that the dialogue served as an opportunity for Africans both home and abroad to unite and celebrate Ghana's rich heritage.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the Creative Arts Agency, Ms Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, hinted that the Agency was in the process of passing the Creative Education Bill to run in parallel with the existing educational curriculum.

She noted that this would be an opportunity for young ones to grasp the arts at the basic level before furthering to the tertiary level.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Head of Operations and Communications of the Agency, Mr Frank Owusu, she stated that the law shall give parents the option of choosing either the creative education or the regular curriculum for their wards.

Also, a three-time Grammy-nominee and activist, Rocky Dawuni, tasked the media and arts connoisseurs to promote the airplay of Ghanaian music, especially, for global giants to reach out to musicians hence promoting revenue for the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that there ought to be a thriving ecosystem through the establishments of music venue thereby promoting the creativity of Ghanaians.

"A live music scene is a foundation of tourists' dollars which would generate revenue for the country. If we are able to empower our night clubs who would support our artistes, then they wouldn't have to go abroad in search of record deals," he said.

On bridging the gap between Africans and the Diaspora, Ghanaian musician, Trigmatic-part of other panellists during the dialogue- said that music had become a generational tool for Africans both home and abroad to express their emotions.

"Collaborations with other artistes from different countries on the continent also pave way for conversations on the culture of Africa thereby informing and connecting others internationally," he said.

He added that it was prudent for African musicians to know the potency of their works in order to reach out to their audience in an informed manner.

Participants at the event entreated musicians to showcase good content in their works that would incite quality morals among the youth on the continent.