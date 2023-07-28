Gambia: UDP Says Appointments of Presidential Advisers Illegal

The United Democratic Party (UDP) and Ebrima Dibba yesterday filed a landmark law suit challenging the constitutionality of the appointments of presidential advisers before the Supreme Court.

The party in a news release states that the appointment of these people contravenes the Constitution of The Gambia.

In the same vein, the UDP and Serrekunda West lawmaker also challenge the appointment of four diplomats, saying it's illegal.

Bellow reads the full text of the release:

"In their bid to abate the continuous contravention of the constitution and other laws in The Gambia the United Democratic Party and Ebrima Dibba have today filed in the Supreme Court suits against:

1. DEMBO BOJANG

2. LAMIN CHAM

3. HENRY GOMEZ

4. DODOU SANNO commonly called DOUSANNO

5. SULAYMAN CAMARA

6. LAMIN K. SAIDY

all purported Advisers to President Adama Barrow challenging the constitutionality of their appointments as such Advisers. Both Ebrima Dibba and United Democratic Party believe that the appointments of these individuals contravene Section 170 of the constitution.

In a similar move Honourable Madi K. Ceesay, National Assembly member for Serrekunda West Constituency, Deputy Minority Leader and member of the National Assembly Committee on Foreign Relations and the United Democratic Party have also today filed suits against:

1. FATOUMATA JAHUMPA- CEESAY

2. SHEIKH TIJAN HYDARA

3. OUSMAN JATTA aka RAMBO JATTA 4. LAMIN BOJANG aka LAMIN SATOU BOJANG

challenging the constitutionality of their appointments in the Foreign and Diplomatic Services of The Gambia.

The United Democratic Party is a Party that believes in the rule of law and will continue to defend and uphold the constitution of The Gambia."