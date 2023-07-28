Gambia: We Fight for Life, Not for Death - Cuban Ambassador

Sr. Ruben G. Abelenda, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba in The Gambia, has said that they [Cubans] "fight for life, but not for death."

This, he said, means that they are struggling over many battles, adding that one of the battles is to give support to The Gambia, particularly in the health sector.

"We are going to continue to offer help to the Gambian people," he said, adding: "We fight for life and not for death."

Ambassador Ruben was speaking on Wednesday as he and the Cuban medical brigade together with the Cuban medical team in the country convened their annual celebration on the significance of the historical date of their Island.

The celebration was held at the Cuban residence in Banjul, which brought together many Cuban doctors and friends.

Ambassador Ruben said they conduct this kind of celebrations in all the countries that they have a presence.

He emphasised that they had built friendship with The Gambia from the government to the people.

Ambassador Ruben said further that the day celebrated is one of the significant days in their calendar. "We have more than 100 doctors in The Gambia and it is the reason we are celebrating the day here in The Gambia. We have doctors in different regions in the country," he said.

He added that the celebration is staged annually both in Cuba and around the world where Cubans are to enhance unity among Cubans working home and abroad as one family.

He said the friendship between the two countries dates back to 1996, when the former government under President Yahya Jammeh sought help from the former Cuban President Fidel Castro in relation to the health sector.

For his part, Juan Oquendo Montes, head of the Cuban medical brigade, said they are precisely in The Gambia to help as it is one of the principles of the Cuban revolution, which is to help people in poor countries, particularly in the health sector. "We don't offer charity, we offer solidarity," he said.

Speakers on the occasion included Modou Peh Grant, President of Gambia-Cuba Friendship Association.