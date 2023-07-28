Gambia: 'Migrants Are Mostly Dynamic Entrepreneurs'

Dr Mamadou Tangara, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, has said that migrants are often the most entrepreneurial and dynamic members of society.

Historically, he stated, migration has underpinned economic growth and nation building, enriched cultures and helped civilization to thrive.

Dr Tangara, who was speaking in a press conference at the Ministry's Headquarters in Banjul on Monday, said that almost every country in the world is and will continue to be affected by migration, since migration is inextricably linked with development, poverty and human rights.

He said that migration presents serious challenges where migrants are exploited and their human rights abused, adding that integration in destination countries could be difficult and reintegration could be challenging for some migrants returning either voluntarily or involuntarily.

"Consequently, this Ministry on behalf of the government has made series of responsive, proactive and timely interventions globally where the lives of Gambian citizens are at risk," he said. "Some of the operations were successfully undertaken solely by the Gambia government and others coordinated with partners."

He said that despite government's efforts over the years to evacuate migrants, it would be difficult to bring all of them back home, more so considering government's limited resources.

In the quest to saving lives of Gambian migrants stranded abroad and ensuring their safe return, he said: "On January 8, 2022 - the Foreign Ministry with its Embassy in Washington and Permanent Mission in New York worked closely and tirelessly with the New York authorities in locating survivors, assisting the injured and helping families of the bereaved during the Bronx Fire Incident."

Speaking on a related development, Minister Tangara mentioned that Gambian migrants in Europe are found to be hardworking people who always organise themselves through associations to support and help one another.

He stated that the Ministry, through the diaspora and Migration Directorate, has been working closely with Gambian associations in various countries and cities in Europe for the welfare of Gambians.

Dr Tangara also gave a breakdown of Gambian migrants living across Europe, saying Italy has about 55,000 migrants, Spain 50,000, United Kingdom 20,000, Germany 17,200, Sweden 5,505, France 2,400, the Netherlands 1,868, Norway 1,262, Switzerland 1,007, Finland 959, Belgium 934, Denmark 888, Austria 760, Portugal 412, and Malta 408.