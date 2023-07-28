Gambia: Brikama Utd Win Women's League Two Trophy

27 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Brikama United have won the 2022/23 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's League Division League Two trophy after their 1-1 draw against Trust Academy at the Box Bar Mini Stadium on Tuesday.

Arokey Mendy gave Trust Academy the lead in the 20th minute of the match before goalkeeper Isatou Ceesay levelled the scores for Brikama United in the 30th minute from the penalty spot.

Brikama United finished the league season with 47 points.

