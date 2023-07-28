Gambia: Busumbala Sanjonding, Medina Utd Share Spoils in 2nd Tier Promotion Play-Off Clash

27 July 2023
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Busumbala Sanjonding and Medina United on Tuesday shared spoils in the 2023-2024 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League promotion play-off clash.

The Busumbala based-club and the Banjul based-club played a 1-1 draw in their crunch promotion play-off match played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Complex in Basori.

Busumbala Sanjonding slipped to Serrekunda United 1-0 in their opening match of the Second Division League promotion play-off before rubbing shoulders with Medina United.

The Busumbala based-club needed a win against Medina United to fancy their chances of gaining promotion to the country's Second Tier but the match ended 1-1.

Busumbala Sanjonding will pray Medina United slip to Serrekunda United many goals in their second and final promotion play-off match this Friday to gain promotion to the Second Division League.

Medina United need just a draw against Serrekunda United to gain promotion to the country's Second Tier.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.