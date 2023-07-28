Gambia: Busumbala Sanjonding, Medina Utd Share Spoils in 2nd Tier Promotion Play-Off Clash

Busumbala Sanjonding and Medina United on Tuesday shared spoils in the 2023-2024 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League promotion play-off clash.

The Busumbala based-club and the Banjul based-club played a 1-1 draw in their crunch promotion play-off match played at the Live Your Dreams Sports Complex in Basori.

Busumbala Sanjonding slipped to Serrekunda United 1-0 in their opening match of the Second Division League promotion play-off before rubbing shoulders with Medina United.

The Busumbala based-club needed a win against Medina United to fancy their chances of gaining promotion to the country's Second Tier but the match ended 1-1.

Busumbala Sanjonding will pray Medina United slip to Serrekunda United many goals in their second and final promotion play-off match this Friday to gain promotion to the Second Division League.

Medina United need just a draw against Serrekunda United to gain promotion to the country's Second Tier.