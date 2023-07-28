Gambia: China Offers 10 More Scholarships to Gambians

The Government of the People's Republic of China has offered 10 more scholarships to Gambian students to study in various universities in China.

Since the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, over 300 Gambian students have received scholarships to study in China.

Additionally, the Chinese Government also provides various bilateral and multilateral training programs and capacity building for The Gambia.

Speaking at the admission notice-issuing ceremony held at the People's Republic of China's Embassy in Bijilo Thursday, H.E Liu Jin, Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, described China and The Gambia as good friends and true partners.

"The China-Gambia relations is sincere and of mutual-benefit," he said, adding that in recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Adama Barrow, China-Gambia relations have made great progress, and cooperation in various areas deepened, bringing tangible benefits to the peoples of both countries.

He also described education and people-to-people exchanges as an important part of the China-Gambia friendly cooperation, as well as a bridge and bond for China-Gambia relationship.

He pointed out that China is not only working hard to develop itself; it is also committed to developing together with other developing countries that share its vision and building a human community with a shared future.

"Young people are the future of a country, and the baton of China-Gambia friendship will be handed over to you," Ambassador Liu told the scholarship beneficiaries.

Prof. Pierre Gomez, Minister for Higher Education, Research Science and Technology, thanked the government of the People's Republic of China for demonstrating that they are true friends of The Gambia.

He assured students that they would benefit from quality education while in China. However, he told them that securing the knowledge is not enough, and they should be ready to return home and serve their country.

Minister Gomez highlighted that now is the time for The Gambia to sit up and revisit its high education strategy. He also urged scholarship awardees to make best use of the opportunity as well as be good ambassadors of the country. "Quality education is guaranteed in China," he reiterated.

He perceived that "China is likely to become number one by 2035" in terms of higher education.

Alieu Bittaye, in his remarks on behalf of beneficiaries, thanked both Governments for the opportunity given to them and assured authorities that they would make best use of scholarship.