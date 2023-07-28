Gambia: Ferry Service GM Sent On Leave

The Point has reliably been informed that Mr Lamin Jawara, general manager of the Gambia Ferry Services, has been sent on administrative leave effective Tuesday 25 July 2023.

Speaking to The Point, Yankuba Manneh, communication officer at the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) - the parent body for the Gambia Ferry Services, confirmed that Mr Jawara had received a letter from the Gambia Government to go on administrative leave but could not give further details as regards the circumstances leading to the granting of the leave.

"I can confirm that he has been sent on administrative leave but I do not know the purpose of his leave and its duration," he said.

According to Manneh, Mr Jawara has been replaced by Abdoulie Tambedou, Director of Gampost.

Meanwhile, efforts to speak to Mr Jawara to get his side of the issue proved futile.