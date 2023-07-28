Gambia: M.C. Cham Joins UDP

Former Gambia Democratic Party heavyweight, M.C. Cham Jr, has publicly pledged his allegiance to the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP).

This follows his resignation as campaign manager from the Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC.

On his Facebook handle, Cham stated yesterday evening: "To my family, friends, my fellow Gambian brothers and sisters. After years of advocating for the development of our nation in the name of democracy, human rights, equity and fairness, I have come to a momentous decision in the next phase of my political career."

He added that after much consultation, reflection and after considering his "conversations with His Excellency Ousainou A.N.M. Darboe", he was convinced that he was making the right decision to pledge his "allegiance and full support to the United Democratic Party and committing to its principles and values".

As one of the faces of Gambian politics, MC Cham resigned from the GDC more than 2 months ago, after GDC issued a press release dissociating itself from Cham's "public endorsement of Ousman Sonko, Senegalese opposition figure".

MC later clarified that he was only invited, and later resigned.

He stated in his resignation letter: "I am writing this letter to resign from the party with immediate effect. As you are aware, there are so many issues I face with the party that is no longer bearable. It has gotten to the extent of deprivation of my right to association and independence as a citizen."

He accused the GDC of not respecting his "political stance as an individual in The Gambia" and in the region.