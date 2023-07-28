Gambia: Jonny Gomez Bags Long Service Cricket Award

President of The Gambia Cricket Association, Jonny Gomez has been awarded a long service cricket award by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The award, which coincided with the International Cricket Council (ICC) Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This accolade, which was given to the Gambian Cricket Association president and others was initiated by the ICC to presidents and people who were very influential in contributing immensely in the world of cricket in their respective countries and globally.

"It is an honour, not only for me but for the whole cricketing fraternity in The Gambia due to the support they gave me for the past years.

"Although I was shocked but really happy to have won the award after almost 25 years of my involvement in the game; from playing it and now administering it," said Mr. Jonny Gomez during an interview.

According to him, winning the award shows his works in cricket for years both in The Gambia and West Africa have been recognised by the ICC.

"Infrastructure is one of the key pillars for the development of sports in any country. Other countries who excelled in sports, especially cricket, have good foundations and infrastructures.

Mr. Gomez noted that their association needs a land space of minimum 250 X 250 meters to start.

"We need a land and a minimum of 250 X 250 metres that will help us to have a good standard side, a pavilion as well as administrative building and changing rooms among others.