Gambia: Demba Kunda Koto Health Facility Boosted

Muhammed Singhateh, a native of Demba Kunda and his counterpart from Germany recently extended magnanimity with the donation of essential medical items to Demba Kunda Koto Minor Health Facility in Jimara, Upper River Region.

The gesture, which is designed to augment quality health care services in the area, was hailed by officials as 'worthy and timely'.

Singhateh explained the gesture is part of 'giving back' to his community, further expressing optimism that the items would greatly help and impact the area.

The move, he added, was necessitated by the fact that government cannot do it alone, thus the need to support and complement government's efforts in that regard.

His counterpart, who is a German national and wished to remain anonymous, also expressed delight to be part of the year's project.

"Africa is the best place to do this especially The Gambia. This is why I want to give out to the needy here. We have come with lot of medicines that will benefit this people in URR they are far from Banjul and it breaks my heart what I saw the people here. I promised we will do more"

Also speaking, Sulayman Sarr, Officer-in-Charge of Demba Kunda Koto Minor Health Facility, expressed delight to receive the items on behalf of his health facility.

He described the items as 'worthy and timely' and that those are items needed most at the facility.

He hailed the donors for the foresight and laudable gesture, pointing out that the healthy facility receives at least 30 patients per day.

Sarr thus called on government for more support. "We are still lacking a lot of services and materials at the facility especially at the labour ward."