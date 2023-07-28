Ghana: Three ILGS Workers Dismissed for Stealing Gh¢1.3 Million

Three staff members of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS), in Accra, have been dismissed for misappropriating funds amounting to GH¢1.3 million.

However, the three, Dr Abdulai Darimani, Mr Simon Bokor and Mr Adenanr Saeed Seidu, have refunded GH¢1,134,610 of the total amount.

The culprit have submitted a payment plan to the ILGS to pay the remaining GH¢231,557, Dr Nicholas Awortwi, Director of ILGS stated.

He was speaking in Accra, yesterday, when management of the institute appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, to answer queries on infractions contained in the 2021 Auditor-General's report.

"The infractions was noted and the Council of the Institute took huge steps to recover significant part of the amount misappropriated. The three staff responsible for the infraction have also been dismissed from the institute," Dr Awortwi noted.

He said that, even before the audit, the Council of the Institute had reported to the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (Financial Forensic Unit), the matter of dishonest appropriation of funds by the three staff, who were interdicted.

Dr Awortwi said, some of the transactions were established to be "dishonest and fraudulent transaction by the former finance officer without the authorisation of management."

The ILGS, he noted had been able to provide supporting receipts for the payment of seven vouchers amounting to GH¢6,880.

The report indicated that Regulation 82 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L. I. 2378), states that a payment by a covered entity shall be accompanied with a payment voucher authorised by the head of accounts and approved by the principal spending officer.

But, contrary to the regulation, GH¢1,366,168.75 and €5,000 were withdrawn from the institute's bank account without payment vouchers.

The report blamed the finance officer for failing to apply the provisions under Regulation 82 of L. I. 2378 and made withdrawals from bank without approved payment vouchers, memos, and authorisations from the head of accounts and the principal spending officer.

"Withdrawals without payment vouchers and the required approvals could result in misappropriation of funds and fraud.

"We recommended to management to investigate the circumstances that led to the situation and take appropriate action against the officers involved," the report added.

Chairman of PAC, Dr James Klutse Avedzi directed the management to provide supporting documents for the remaining GH¢3,000 within two weeks or be surcharged to enable the recovery of the funds.