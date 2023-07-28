Ghana: Gbc @ 88 (II)

analysis

Morale in any broadcasting establishment is an unquantifiable asset which breeds inexorably rising perfections qualitatively-professionalism. This qualifies and explains the jargon that "every Broadcasting House [BH], is the finest UNISEX FAMILY", agile where everybody is the keeper of brother or sister. But we quarrelled 'small, small', inside.

Today, broadcasting trudges on. It reminds those alive what the Director General J,B. Miller had said after the funeral 1956 of "Auntie Flo" [Mrs Florence Prah]: " gentlemen broadcasting must go on." But how has broadcasting grown? I shall address it in eras, each corresponding as much with socio-economic- politico. From its beginnings as a a model for commonwealth Africa. Call it "BBC-Africa", a real reflection quality and content of the order of British professional standards from administration through engineering to programs and news, every broadcasting's Siamese twins. I should explain: the pair relies on each other -that mutuality is a matter of course. The as wells have lagged to impede-beckon development. It would be embarrassing to admit GBC does not command the finances to meet that ab initio ambitions. It has moved in the long-term plan since Station ZOY to post-2 BH to BH-3 presently.

Outstanding casualty in the procession is its most superb External Service. It was great adjunct for African emancipation and hugely made this country its Mecca. But astounding successes were the declaration of independence, a great OB-spectacular at the old Polo Grounds [his Mausoleum] and possibly Prime Minister Dr Kwame Nkrumah's famous "Akee! Akee! Dawn address from Studio-3, BH-3.

Going back necessarily, audience estimates for who heard Governor Hudson launch Station ZOY, differ but the variations could be zeroed at 350. Broadcasting was meant to cover the country and we have failed to matching the population and beyond boundaries with the depth-reach out. The modicum of coverage widened by rediffusion boxes, expanded sufficiently by "Akasa Anoma" to feel it national without qualms. Rediffusion faded to disappear and GIHOC's Akasa Anoma collapsed around the beginnings of "Kalabule"--hoarding to aggravate scarcity, inflate prices to maximise profits, died 1979.

The second era, an amalgam of old GBC-Radio and TV into the 1966 overthrow. The only achievement of note was the induction of adverts for two [i] meet the nascent challenge of muti-electronic broadcasting and [ii] need to get money in the sense to supplement petty house-keeping. It was not explained then and to date. Thus, the assumption is expecting GBC to become self-sustained as a policy of State. Actually, I doubt there was any consultation, as important as that. That has contributed to GBC's financially lame literally. After many experiments, it seems the real onus in the labyrinth for modus operandi runs between GBC's liaison with the NMC working in tandem with the Treasury.

Successions of 'not let alone' GBC's administrative structures broke the lines of orders to the top generally from second epoch -1966,1972, 1979, 1981-2000 throughout] had become a norm since 1966 and GBC is yet to recover its earliest professional fervour-nerves to professional second to none. Other institutions were affected similarly. The GBC was impacted seriously and differently being of specialised national real index. Commonest running through the the third era and into the rest corresponded with years of "ins" and "outs" in the country's sweet and sour story for our National Broadcaster is a journey of "STOP-GO" -four coups and four Republics. Its steadfastness to manage broadcasting bleep, bleep sounds, inadequate cameras; and new Techs are handicaps which are great loser of audience and Ads for revenues.

I am not underrating the recent years efforts; but the fault lies partly complaints about incorrigibles or the "I have arrived", allegedly. That suggests discipline has either broken down or authority scared. The easiest corrections in broadcasting are taken off air and swept off a schedule, both instantly. The recent case of the lead BBC football pundit is example, though a basic error was made and reversed. Times have changed; but in broadcasting some things don't, sacrosanct.

Sometimes it is weird and at others, "bei dama" [frustrating] to fathom how GBC has survived the banes which each period imposed. What can be offered are ballads of its ability to manoeuvre a delicate balance to stand the different political storms that had intervened. It is NATIONAL and the country loves its national veritable showpiece. An old pop by King Bruce and the Black Beats Band 1952 co-founded with sculptor, opera composer musician, St Augustine's College Teacher Saka Acquaye -"Senea Wote Yi Ara" (I love you in spite). The country will neither dissociate emotionally nor distance sentimentally, irrespective of range of concerns. Humorously, that is why a tiny-winy mistake from GBC is unpardonable.

Going forward, with remarkable stability, is defined by what we haven't met as "African BBC", familiar. Unfamiliar illustratively: If a state institution would pay millions for an official 'promo' or Ad to a private media and the same wants it pro bono on GBC or else, I rest my case.

But case not "yakari"--not finished in another reference to decentralisation. It belongs to recent tail-end of internal revivalism. The scheme was born in a skirmishes--not really about portfolio. It was to do with "who headed" the regional Directorates--News, Programmes, Admin and Engineering. It settled on the old formula -a programs/news and engineering in the climb up scale before the military and civilian politicos broke it. The rationale was from a scheme then up to before immediately posy-overthrow 1966. Every recruit would for the first half of 18 months-probation would go through stints in those key Departments including the Gram Library. It was intended that gave each recruit hands-on-feels and monitored to place appropriately.

Meanwhile, the lines to both headships and the top--DG and DDG percolated down and straightened for each move up to make their generally accepted as the "obvious next". It worked smoothly. I recall though that the DDG was a latter-day introduction towards end of the first Republic. Outsiders of merit were brought in, political appointees. You may trace the cues for the political and military breaches which occurred since. The important difference previously, is that those were done with the Establishment Secretariats [Public Service Commission] in charge. Therefore, in as much as worked, there is a necessity to redesign purposes of the regionalisation to refit.

The other two salient but very much apparently overlooked are: [i] a robust Monitoring support. There was one located around Esu ehyia in the Central Region, requires revamp. Every Broadcasting institution's power and influence derive there; and [ii] that the GBC is "Caesar's heir," literally. Someone will have to look into the inheritance from 1935 which apart from the reserved lands and frequencies, include a Broadcasting University and studios to hire out with offices and facilities for both transits and permanent foreign electronic Reps. A determined and studious pursuits could retrieve compensations to rescue what may be possible step by step. Until then, the GBC's odyssey is far from finding the "golden fleece". But like the proverbial chameleon, the GBC should or better still, will get there. That is the only alternative at this cross-road, as I see it.

By Prof nana Essilfie-Conduah.