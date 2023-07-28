Ghana: Gyatabi Ready for 'Second Coming'

Undefeated World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global super bantamweight boxing champion, Wasiru Mohammed, has declared his readiness to stage a return to the ring after a three-and-a-half-year break.

And until his first warm-up bout, 'Gyatabi', as he was affectionately known in boxing circles, has returned to the gym, training rigorously under the directions of Paul Dogboe, father and trainer of former WBO world champion, Isaac Dogboe.

Gyatabi, a name bestowed on him by his idol, Azumah Nelson, was gradually carving a niche for himself to also walk on the path of his idol but it ended prematurely; ending what looked a burgeoning career due to managerial wrangling.

Before the break, he boast of 12 victories from 12 fights, 11 by way of knockout, and held the national super bantamweight title, the WBO Africa super bantamweight title and the WBO Global super bantamweight belt.

However, the Fadama-based boxer is now on the road to making a return and believes he has what it takes to get to the apex of world boxing; a place he was touted to be some years ago.

In an exclusive chat with the Times Sports, Gyatabi said his period of inactivity has given way to an intense and severe training regimen aimed at getting to the top and putting behind him his managerial and promotional squabbles with E & J Boxing Promotions, co-founded by his previous managers, Mr John Manfo and Mr Ellis Quarshigah.

"I have heard a lot of rumours about the issue. People are saying I have ditched my manager in favour of a move to the US to sign a deal with a new promoter. One thing we boxers lack is a voice to speak for us; everybody accept what comes from the manager as the gospel."

"Whenever a boxer comes out to speak, he is branded as a bad person and ungrateful; hence, most boxers, including myself, shy away from bringing up issues that slowly kill us."

Gyatabi stopped short of giving the details of what transpired between him and his managers, but added that a lot has passed under the bridge. Ghanaians who did not know what I was going through spoke their hearts out and poured invectives on me, but ultimately the dust has settled. I am still grateful for what they did for me."

In his view, working together with Paul Dogboe now was a match made in heaven and believes he has what it takes to turn him into a world champion soon.

"I have been an admirer of his style of training, long before this opportunity to work with him. I used to go to him for sparring with his son, Isaac Dogboe, before he became a world champion. So when our paths crossed again, I decided to open up to him."

Currently, we are five weeks old in terms of preparations for a return, and already, I am feeling what I have not felt before as a boxer. The routine is very tough. The body is responding well although I am not there yet. I can't wait to mount the ring for my first competitive outing."