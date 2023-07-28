Ghana: Executive Women Network Announces 2023 Conference

Executive Women Network (EWN) has announced the highly anticipated Executive Women Network Conference 2023 scheduled to take place from November 2-4, 2023, in Accra.

Under the theme "Be Intentional about Transformation: Growth, Resilience, Agility", the three-day event promises to be a transformative experience for women leaders across Africa.

EWN's conferences, which take place every two years, are known for empowering and connecting influential women leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals from diverse industries.

The EWN 2023 Conference will continue this legacy, offering a Pan-African Experience that fosters meaningful connections and drives impactful conversations on leadership, growth, resilience, and agility in the evolving business landscape.

Each day of the three-day conference is packed with exciting and enriching activities.

Speaking about the conference, Janet Sunkwa-Mills, Chairperson of the EWN Executive Committee, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "The Executive Women Network Conference 2023 is a testament to our commitment to empowering women leaders across Africa. Our theme 'Be Intentional about Transformation: Growth, Resilience, Agility' reflects the essence of our shared vision to drive intentional change and growth in every aspect of our lives and work."

She continued, "We are excited to offer attendees a Pan-African Experience, creating a platform for women from different regions to connect, learn from each other, and foster lasting collaborations. This conference will inspire and equip women to embrace transformation with intention, unlocking their full potential as leaders."

Sunkwa-Mills said the conference would kick-off with a pre-conference networking cocktail on November 2, 2023, and attendees would have the opportunity to connect with like-minded peers, speakers, and industry experts in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.

She said the second day of the programme would involve discussions led by esteemed speakers from across Africa, saying "These thought-provoking sessions will explore various aspects of intentional transformation, equipping attendees with valuable insights and strategies to navigate the challenges and embrace growth, resilience, and agility in their leadership journeys."

Sunkwa-Mills noted the third day of the conference would offer unique experience as participants will embark on a specially curated day's tour of Ghana, with a chance to selecting from 3 regions, and the excursion is meant to showcase the rich culture, history, and beauty of Ghana, while promoting meaningful exchanges among attendees.

She said the registrations for the Executive Women Network Conference 2023 were open, and interested participants could secure their spots via the EWN website.

The Executive Women Network (EWN) is a non-profit organisation of women in senior management and executive positions in private & public sector organisations/institutions and women entrepreneurs of well established businesses in Ghana. EWN's vision is to Inspire, Empower and Support women executives to be successful and influential both at the local and international levels.