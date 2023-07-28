Liberia: AMG Hosts July 26 Cookout for Disadvantaged Youth in Monrovia

Dr. Richard V. Tolbert serves the food on behalf of AMG to the disadvantaged youth at the Center Street Cemetery in Monrovia.

The April 22nd Memorial Group of Liberia (AMGL) and the United States of America hosted a July 26th cookout for Disadvantaged Youth in the Center Street community in Monrovia.

The cookout was a one-day event held at the Center Street Cemetery on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Monrovia.

The intended purpose of the cookout was to provide holiday food for the disadvantaged Youth of Center Street, organizers said.

The April 22nd Memorial Group based in Liberia and the USA is a group composed of the descendants of the late president William R. Tolbert and the thirteen men who were killed in Monrovia on April 22nd, 1980.

AMG was founded in New York City, the United States of America, on April 22nd, 1981, the first anniversary of the murder of thirteen top officials of the deposed William R. Tolbert government in Monrovia.

Speaking at the event on Independence Day, Dr. Richard V. Tolbert said the group was established to take care of the grave of the late President William R. Tolbert and the thirteen men at the Center Street Cemetery in Monrovia.

"We are happy to celebrate this day with these disadvantaged young people," he said.

He also revealed that AMG hosts memorial services every year in the United States of America for their relatives who were brutally killed on that fateful day.

Daniel Charles Koon, a disadvantaged youth, lauded the group for coming their way. "We want to thank you for reaching out to us on this special day," he said.