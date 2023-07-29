Nigeria: Turn Away From Criminality, Be Granted Amnesty - Uzodimma Tells Imo Bandits

Governor Hope Uzodimma has once again offered to grant Amnesty to bandits who will give up their alms and turn a new leaf.

Speaking at the meeting with traditional and community leaders held at Eze Imo Palace, Governor Uzodimma advocated for peace and stability in the State with a good offer of rehabilitation to anyone willing to turn in their weapons through their traditional rulers.

Governor Uzodimma urged traditional rulers put more effort to secure their communities and identify strangers causing trouble there.

He reiterated his Government's commitment to protecting Ndi Imo from the urban down to the rural areas.

According to the Governor, "Security is the business of every law-abiding citizen and all hands must be on deck for Imo to thrive".

The Governor also intimated them of the Government's policies and commitments to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal which include the 40,000 Naira minimum wage increase; free Medicare and one meal per day for Imo workers and many more.

The Governor encouraged every Imo citizen to get their social security numbers which will not only enable them to be identified but also benefit from both the State and Federal government palliatives.