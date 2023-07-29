Liberia: GOL Condemns Coup in Niger

The Government of Liberia has condemned in no uncertain terms the unlawful, illegal, and unconstitutional action perpetrated by some elements of the armed forces of Niger and sees it as an affront to the democratic will of the peaceful people of Niger who chose their leaders in a democratic process.

The soldiers on Wednesday, July 26, staged a military coup to the constitutional and democratically elected government of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The event occurred as Liberia, one of Africa's growing democracies, was commemorating its 176th Independence anniversary, signalling to the rest of the continent the benefits of democratic governance, rule of law and peace.

The Government of Liberia in a statement issued over the weekend calls for the immediate withdrawal from the presidency, the military forces that have cordoned off the presidency and the unconditional release of President Bazoum and his family.

The Liberian Government in its statement said Liberia fully aligns itself with the position of the Economic Community of West African States, the African Union, the United Nations, and all friendly democratic governments condemning the event in Niger.

The Liberian Government has made it unequivocally clear that it stands opposed to any act of unconstitutional means of ascendency to power, while reiterating its zero tolerance to any and all forms of unconstitutional and undemocratic means of ascending to power.