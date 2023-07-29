Liberia: Violent Gang Attacks Arcelor Mittal Liberia Mines

Reports reaching this paper from Arcelor Mittal Liberia Tokadeh Mines indicate that there has been an attack on the company's mine by an armed gang injuring one of its employees.

The company confirmed in a statement Saturday, July 29 that the unknown men bearing machetes and guns attacked the mine on Friday, July 28.

The mining giant has come under series of protests from both locals and some aggrieved employees in the past over pay arrears and other disputes.

Arcelor Mittal's locomotives have also been also coming under repeated attacks by unknown men.

Statement: "ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) can confirm that on 28 July 2023, its Tokadeh Mines were attacked by a group of unknown individuals bearing arms and machetes.

AML regrets to report that one of its employees was shot and wounded. Their condition remains stable, and they will continue to be closely monitored by the company's doctors.

The gang also ransacked and damaged valuable mining assets including vehicles and other equipment. The police were called and responded swiflty to the attack and restored calm to the Mines.

AML has contacted Justice Ministry and Ministry of Defence for a full investigation into the attack on its operations and the prosecution of those involved.

AML strongly condemns violence of any kind to its staff members and will continue to work to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its emplyoees remain its top priority."