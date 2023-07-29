Nigeria: Mimi Orjiekwe Debunks Allegations, Police Arrest

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has debunked the news of a police arrest that was circulated on social media over monetary allegation.

It was widely reported that the actress was in the custody of the Nigerian Police, but her legal team has revealed that both the purported arrest and the millions claim were untrue.

According to a tweet by Mimi's lawyer, Barr Chino Obiagwu, SAN, on Wednesday July 26, Mimi only visited the Special Fraud Unit of the Ikoyi police station at the invitation of the police based on allegations made against her.

In a statement released by Barr Obiagwu, he explained that Diongoli, who has allegedly refused to pay an outstanding huge sum of naira for storage and clearance charges, allegedly resorted to using the police to intimidate his client so that he will collect the goods without paying.