Nigeria: Mimi Orjiekwe Debunks Allegations, Police Arrest

29 July 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rita Okoye

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has debunked the news of a police arrest that was circulated on social media over monetary allegation.

It was widely reported that the actress was in the custody of the Nigerian Police, but her legal team has revealed that both the purported arrest and the millions claim were untrue.

According to a tweet by Mimi's lawyer, Barr Chino Obiagwu, SAN, on Wednesday July 26, Mimi only visited the Special Fraud Unit of the Ikoyi police station at the invitation of the police based on allegations made against her.

In a statement released by Barr Obiagwu, he explained that Diongoli, who has allegedly refused to pay an outstanding huge sum of naira for storage and clearance charges, allegedly resorted to using the police to intimidate his client so that he will collect the goods without paying.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.