Nigeria: Anti-Graft Agency Trails N4bn, Seizes Warehouses, Vehicles in Kano

The Kano State Pubic Complaint and Anti Corruption Agency (PCACC) says it has commenced investigation into the missing government funds from Kano Agricultural Supply Company (KASCO) amounting about N4 billion.

The Chairman of the Commission Muhyi Magaji Rimingado disclosed this when he led an investigation tour to the warehouses where the alleged cars and heavy duty vehicles are kept over the weekend.

The vehicles are allegedly believed to have been bought with the missing funds and are kept at the warehouse located at Kumbotso local government area of the state.

He said the funds were mischievously transferred from Kano Agricultural Supply Company to an association registered with the corporate affairs commissioned named Association of Compassionate Friends.

"The Association was meant to promote and take care of the living standard of children of the less privileged people in the society, but unfortunately it has been turned into a machine stealing public funds" he stated.

"The funds belong to the Kano state government and we're withdrawn from its coffers as a grant to KASCO but later siphoned using the registered corporate Association and a business name company of limestone.

"We have arrested eight suspects and they are revealing credible information to the commission.

"One of them said he was given certain amount to make false submission at KASCO, but kept the money aside waiting for a moment like this and he has returned the money back.

"So far we've recover the sum of N15 million and have succeeded in blocking about N80 million" he said.

Rimingado further stated that the commission is not satisfied with how some transactions are conducted between companies and some banks, stressing that some bank managers may be invited to clear some issues.

He added that the commission would file the case to the appropriate court.

However, the Chairman appealed to the people of the state especially civil servants to forward valid information that would lead to the recovery of looted government properties while assuring that they will be protected.