Nigeria: Osun Govt Bans Traditional Ruler From Land Transactions

The monarch was handed the ban on Wednesday following complaints of his perpetration of land grabbing and intimidation by residents.

The Osun State Government has banned the traditional ruler of IleOgbo, Oba Abeeb Agbaje, from land transactions in his town following his alleged involvement in land grabbing and intimidation.

The king was handed the ban on Wednesday when he appeared before the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Jimi Bada, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dosu Babatunde, following complaints by the people of IleOgbo.

According to a statement issued by Mr Babatunde, the state government had received numerous reports of Mr Agbaje's alleged land grabbing and intimidation of landowners in his community and neighbouring villages.

In the statement, the commissioner said the action became necessary in order to stop the alleged action of the king against his people and land owners.

Mr Babatunde said the people of IleOgbo town, as well as Eleni and Moomu Abimbola villages, accused Mr Agbaje of unlawful conduct, which includes the forceful acquisition of land, threats and intimidation using emissaries including police officers.

Mr Agbaje was also instructed to warn one of his emissaries and a prince, Gbadewolu Kasali, and other chiefs from engaging in the town's land affairs and intimidation.

"Aside from numerous newspaper publications, we have received petitions against the Palace and office of the Olu of IleOgbo, HRM Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje Arowo Okunjoye II of forceful land acquisition and sales."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The commissioner said the alleged acts of the king were affecting the integrity of the state government as people had already claimed the government was involved.

"Most of those publications and petitions are pointing to the state government as an accomplice. Just two days ago, it was boldly written on the front page of The Guardian Newspaper 'helpless people seeking government intervention'.

"To sustain the integrity of our government and ensure a peaceful atmosphere in IleOgbo and adjoining villages, the Olu of Ileogbo should stop engaging in land transactions in whatever form within the Ayedire local government pending our investigation.

"We have set up a committee to investigate and come up with report and recommendations. The warning should be respected. Anyone whose land has been taken unjustly or forcefully should not hesitate to get across to the Osun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs," the statement added.