Botswana Condemns Attempted Coup in Niger

Gaborone — Botswana strongly condemns the unconstitutional subversion of democracy in the Republic of Niger and calls for the immediate release of the constitutionally elected President, Mr Mohamed Bazoum.

A press statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Botswana joins other SADC leaders and the rest of the world in line with the Malabo Declaration and decision on terrorism and unconstitutional changes of governments in Africa.

Furthermore, the statement says Botswana calls for peaceful negotiations to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Government of Botswana, according to The press statement says Botswana believes that a peaceful resolution of the conflict will ensure a return to peace and stability in accordance with the UN Charter relating to peaceful resolution of conflicts.

"The government of Botswana wishes to reiterate that President Bazoum is the legitimately elected President of the Republic of Niger. In this regard, the government of Botswana calls upon the warring parties to exercise restraint and to work towards normalisation of the situation for the benefit of the people of Niger," the press statement reads.

BOPA