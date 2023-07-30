Nigeria: U.S. Govt Hails Tinubu On 'Bold' Decisions On Niger Crisis

30 July 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The United States government has applauded Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, for his "bold leadership" on the political crisis in the neighbouring Niger Republic, where a military junta seized power from democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum last week.

Tinubu is the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu, apart from voicing his rejection of unconstitutional change of power in Niger, is currently hosting an extraordinary Summit of the regional bloc on the situation in the West African country in Abuja this Sunday.

However, the US government revealed that it has discussed bilateral and multilateral efforts with Tinubu toward restoring constitutional order in Niger Republic.

US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, disclosed this on Sunday via his verified Twitter handle.

Blinken wrote: "Thanked Nigerian President Tinubu for his bold leadership on the crisis in Niger. We discussed bilateral and multilateral efforts to resolve the situation in favor of restoring constitutional order in Niger."

