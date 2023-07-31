Nigeria: Tinubu Appoints Special Investigator to Probe CBN

The appointment is with immediate effect and Mr Obazee is to report directly to the President.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria and other Related Entities.

In a letter dated 28 July, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Tinubu said the appointment of Mr Obazee, relying on the fundamental objective set forth in Section 15(5) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended), was in furtherance of his administration's anti-corruption fight.

According to the letter signed by the president, the full terms of Mr Obazee's engagement as a special investigator will be communicated to him in due course.

Mr Obazee is the chief executive officer of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).

Specific directives

President Tinubu specifically directed Mr Obazee to take immediate steps to ensure the strengthening and probity of key Government Business Entities and block leakages in the CBN and related GBEs.

He also directed the special investigator to provide a comprehensive report on public wealth currently in the hands of corrupt individuals and establishments (whether private or public).

Also, the president directed Mr Obazee to investigate the CBN and related entities using a suitably experienced, competent and capable team and to work with relevant security and anti-corruption agencies to deliver on the assignment.

Mr Obazee is expected to brief the president weekly on the progress being made concerning the assignment.

In the letter, President Tinubu directed Mr Obazee's attention to his directive to suspend the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, on 9 June.

The suspended CBN boss was arrested in his Lagos home by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) a day after his suspension by Mr Tinubu. He was then flown to Abuja.The SSS is prosecuting him for possession of an unregistered firearm and the Federal High Court in Abuja granted him bail last week.

The SSS, shortly after the bail was granted, re-arrested him on the court premises leading to an altercation between some officers of the security service and that of the Nigerian Correctional Centre who attempted to whisk him away to their custody.

The secret service is yet to publicly state the reason Mr Emefiele is still being detained despite being granted bail by the court.

Details later...