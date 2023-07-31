Nigeria: Like Burna Boy, Wizkid Rules in London

After the history made by Grammy award winning singer Burna Boy when he became the first African artiste to sell out the 80, 000 capacity Olympics stadium in London last month, Afrobeats sensation, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has replicated the feast to set a new record as Nigerian musicians continue to dominant the global stage.

Wizkid shutdown Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London at the weekend, while performing at his 'More Love, Less Ego' concert. His scintillating performance has earned him as a place as the first African artiste to sell out the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Stadium.

The Afrobeats star treated the crowd that thronged stadium to an electrifying musical experience.

Setting the ball with the performance of his iconic "Superstar" album, Wizkid serenaded the audience with tracks from "Ayo" and powered through to "Made in Lagos," two albums that have solidified his position as a global music icon. He also performed songs like ' Ojuelegba,' 'Show you the money:, Essence, among others.

There were also performances from highlife band The Cavemen and Nigerian Afrobeats artist Wande Coal, who delivered mind-blowing performances of hits like "My Woman" and "Amorawa."

In attendance were some big stars including Arsenal's winger, Bukayo Saka, Everton's Alex Iwobi and Nigerian singer, Seyi Vibes who came out to support one of their own, do it on one of the biggest stages in the world.