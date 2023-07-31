Nigeria: Fuel Subsidy Removal, Forex Regime Policies Yielding Positive Results - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu says the Federal Government is receiving support and commendations from the global communities over the removal of fuel subsidies and the foreign exchange regime policies, saying they are yielding positive results.

Tinubu stated this at a Gala/Award Night on Saturday, organised by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), to recognise and honour outstanding civil servants to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, President Tinubu appreciated civil servants for their numerous contributions to the economic development of the country.

The president, who accepted the fact that the policies had in one way or the other affected the masses, said the government was working on measures to cushion the effects.

"We shall without delay cushion the pains being experienced by our people as a result of these measures through a number of well-targeted interventions aimed at giving adequate relief and succour to a great number of our long-suffering citizens," he said.

He, however, pledged to give more support to the civil service sector, being the custodian of public trust to consolidate the gains of the ongoing reforms in the sector.

Earlier, in her opening remarks, the HOCSF, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said every human being had an inherent desire to be appreciated or acknowledged for their efforts, and so hard-working civil servants deserved reward for their services to the nation.

According to Yemi-Esan, when an individual feels valued and recognised for hard work, he or she is more likely to be committed and enthusiastic next time around.

She used the occasion to present prizes, including a brand new 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV, a 2 Bedroom semi-detached bungalow; and a plot of land to the top three outstanding civil servants.

The gesture, which is in collaboration with the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, also favoured 29 other outstanding civil servants who went home with other awards while a few got N500,000 each.

She said: "The Star Prize of a Brand New 2022 JAC JS4 Luxury Model SUV won by Mrs Juwon Olayiwola of the Federal Ministry of Education; a 2-Bedroom Semi-Detached Bungalow was won by Mr. Nwachukwu of Service Welfare Office, office of the HOCSF and the 3rd prize, a Plot of Land, was allocated to Mrs. Chukweke Stella Oluchi, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF)."

While urging heads of MDAs to reward outstanding workers, the HOS said recognition/rewards could serve to inspire employees to go the extra mile to innovate and achieve excellence in the course of discharging their jobs. (NAN)